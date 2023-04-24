Fans React to ‘Summer House’ Rivals’ Possible Reconciliation

It seems as though reconciliation is in the works between “Summer House” stars Lindsay Hubbard and Amanda Batula, who have been feuding on and off for some time.

Hubbard, her fiancé Carl Radke, Batula, and Batula’s husband Kyle Cooke all traveled to Ireland this past week for the wedding of “Summer House” alum Everett Weston. As viewers might recall, Weston was introduced as Hubbard’s boyfriend back in season 1 of “Summer House” and the ups and downs of their relationship were highlighted on the show.

Weston, who is good friends with Radke and Cooke, broke up with Hubbard before the second season was filmed although they got back together and broke up a handful of times before finally breaking up for good. Weston was shown once more in season 6 when he visited the house for Cooke’s 39th birthday party and shared at the time that he was about to propose to his girlfriend Courtney Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh and Weston tied the knot on April 20 at the Dromoland Castle Hotel in County Clare, Ireland, and Cooke and Radke were standing beside Weston as his groomsmen. Hubbard posted several photos and videos of the gorgeous event, but a video of the reception caught fans’ attention as it showed her dancing with Batula.

“We’re either a complete embarrassment ORRR the life of the party… hard to tell,” Hubbard captioned the post. The video showed Hubbard dancing with Radke and a few clips of her dancing with Batula as both women looked really happy and close.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Were Thrilled to See the Video of Lindsay Hubbard & Amanda Batula Dancing Together

Many of the comments on Hubbard’s Instagram post said they were really happy to see the two women getting along. “HUBBARD BATULA PEACE TREATY ❤️❤️❤️,” one commenter wrote. Another said, “It’s also great to see you and Amanda having fun together.”

“Love seeing you and Amanda friends and having a blast,” someone shared. “The Amanda of it all is so sweet,” another wrote. “The duo I didn’t know we needed 😍 more Lindsey and Amanda!” one person shared. The comments continued on, as people said it was amazing to see them having fun together and mending their friendship after a few difficult seasons.

Lindsay Hubbard & Amanda Batula Have Had Several Clashes on the Show & Fired Shots on WWHL

Play

Video Video related to fans react to ‘summer house’ rivals’ possible reconciliation 2023-04-24T15:21:44-04:00

Batula and Hubbard have had a lot of ups and downs over the years and things really soured after the “Summer House” season 6 reunion and “Winter House” season 2. Viewers saw Batula’s comment that Radke was just an “employee” of Cooke’s company Loverboy and also said that Hubbard had “tainted” Radke after the two started dating.

Earlier in season 7 of “Summer House,” which was filmed in the summer of 2022, Cooke unleashed on Hubbard in an explosive fight and said she was a “master manipulator.”

The drama continued when Batula appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on March 13 and said Hubbard was the co-star she wished wouldn’t return to the Bravo show out of all of her cast mates. She also said Hubbard is the cast member that her husband likes the least.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’