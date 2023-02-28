Bravo Fans React to Star’s Concerning Health Situation

Amanda Batula opened up about a personal medical situation on “Summer House,” and fans are concerned. On the February 27, 2022 episode of the Bravo reality show, the series star revealed that her menstrual cycle has been out of whack ever since she went off birth control following her wedding to Kyle Cooke in September 2021.

In the episode ”A Cup of LoyalTea”, Batula opened up to her female co-stars to reveal that while she and her husband want to have kids “it’s just not in the cards right now.”

In the scene, which was filmed in July 2022, Batula revealed that she hadn’t had a period since November 2021—and that she still hadn’t gone to the doctor.

Co-star Ciara Miller, who is a nurse, said she didn’t “love” the fact that Batula hadn’t gone to a gynecologist and told her she needed to go right away. After co-star Paige DeSorbo came right out and asked Batula if she had ever thought about the possibility that she won’t be able to have children, the 31-year-old Loverboy creative director admitted that she didn’t want to know if something was wrong.

“I haven’t talked to Kyle about the fertility,” Batula later said in a confessional interview. “I know I have to see a doctor, but maybe I’m not ready to know what’s going on. So, we’ll just see.”

Fans Reacted to Amanda Batula’s Reveal About Her Fertility Issues

Batula first hinted about her fertility issue months earlier while filming the “Winter House” spinoff in Vermont in early 2022. At the time, she revealed that she was concerned because she hadn’t had a period in months. After “Summer House” fans saw that Batula still hadn’t gone to the doctor months later, they reacted with concern on social media.

“Amanda hasn’t had a period since November but hasn’t been to the gyno yet? What?” one follower asked on Reddit.

“Amanda is the epitome of pushing things under the rug. She was struggling during winter house and she still hasn’t done anything,” another wrote.

“I just said the same thing!! If I was really concerned and even if I was scared of doctors, I would definitely see a gyno wayyyy before bringing it up on national tv…on two different shows filmed months apart,” another agreed.

Others urged Batula to get to the doctor if she hadn’t already.

“Uh, Amanda, don’t walk, run to your OBGYN,” one Redditor warned. “Your body is your temple. Take care of it. I’d be terrified.”

“I’m not fully understanding why an adult woman who has access/ability wouldn’t talk to a doctor about not getting a period for nine months,” another added. “The avoidance ain’t cute in your 30’s girl.”

According to Merck Manual, the absence of menstrual periods in a woman who previously had periods and is not pregnant, breastfeeding, or in menopause is called secondary amenorrhea. Hormonal and genetic disorders, as well as some types of medications, can cause the disorder in which ovaries do not release an egg.

Because “Summer House” was filmed in the summer 2022 and is just airing on Bravo in early 2023, fans may have to wait and see if Batula did go to a doctor to address her issue.

Kyle Cooke Revealed He Felt Bad for His Wife Amanda Batula

While Batula didn’t want to address her medical situation while filming last summer, in October 2022, she told OK magazine that she and Cooke realized they were “not ready for kids yet” after adopting two rescue dogs they had been fostering. “We have so much going on, and we’re so busy,” she added. “With our schedule being packed, we’re not ready, but it is a great stepping stone.”

More recently, her husband opened up to Us Weekly to clarify the couple’s timeline for having kids. In a February 2023 interview, Cooke revealed that after their wedding he and Batula were not ready to start a family “immediately,” but that his wife did want to go off of hormonal birth control to get her body ready for a future pregnancy.

“When she went off, she lost a bunch of weight, but her body didn’t go back to regulating,” the 40-year-old Loverboy founder explained. “It was kind of concerning. I think she kind of started to get in her own head as one might when you start wondering like, ‘What are the ramifications here?’”

While he didn’t confirm if his wife has been to a doctor, Cooke strongly hinted that she did look into her medical issues. The entrepreneur added that since filming the difficult “Summer House” scenes last summer, his wife of one year is in a much better place now, “particularly with her personal health.”