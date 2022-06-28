Bravo Star’s Appearance Sparks Concern

“Summer House” star Amanda Batula has sparked concern from some fans who thought she was looking “too skinny” after she and her husband Kyle Cooke shared photos from their trip to Italy.

Batula and Cooke’s Italy vacation came a couple of weeks after the “Summer House” star wrote on an Instagram Story that her body had gone through some changes recently. At the time, she shared only text without a photo but added that she wasn’t pregnant. Since the star hadn’t posted a picture on Instagram for a month, it wasn’t clear what kind of changes she was referring to.

However, fans pointed out in the comments of Cooke and Batula’s Instagram posts that they were worried about Batula’s apparent weight loss. On June 23, Batula posted three photos of herself on a night out in Napoli, Italy:

One of her followers wrote in the comments, “Girl, you are getting too skinny!” Another wrote “yikes” with a sad face emoji, to which someone replied, “so tiny.” One person wrote, “You’re SUPER skinny. Enjoy the food! You are beautiful.” Someone commented, “Natural beauty, unnaturally thin.” Someone asked, “How much weight have you lost?”

Another commenter shared, “Pls eat. Scary.” Someone wrote, “You got super skinny.” One person agreed, “right. She was already thin. She looks sick. Hope she’s ok.” Yet another agreed, “I’ve noticed that too. Her hair is thinning and her bones show a lot.” One person pointed out, “It’s not the skinniness that’s concerning it’s the lack of muscle.”

In one photo’s comments, a fan asked, “Wondering why you asked followers for advice after sharing you needed a whole new wardrobe because your body had totally changed? Every picture of you looks like the same healthy beautiful you as always??” Someone replied that it looked as though she’d lost 15 pounds while someone else said, “she looks tiny as f***, I assumed she was asking because she gained weight but clearly it’s because she lost weight.”



Some ‘Summer House’ Fans Commented on Cooke’s Photos as Well

Batula’s “Summer House” co-star and now-husband Cooke shared a series of photos that showed Batula in a bathing suit by the water. This post also picked up a lot of comments about her weight, as one person wrote, “Amanda lost so much weight!”

Another person wrote, “Amanda has always been gorgeous. Naturally pretty. She’s so thin.” One person commented, “Not trying to be mean. I’m concerned that Amanda is so skinny.” Another said, “Its alarming.” One person wrote, “Amanda is too skinny.”

Batula Has Opened Up About Losing Weight in the First Seasons of ‘Summer House’

Batula has gone through some appearance changes since her debut on “Summer House” back in its early days and she shared back in April 2020 that she lost some weight throughout the years.

Batula told Bravo, “Season 2, which was my first official season, was actually when I was at my heaviest. I don’t know how much I weighed because I refused to step on a scale, but I would say I’ve lost between 15 to 20 pounds since then. And I’m now back down to my weight that I was in college.” She added:

I know that number might sound really big compared to how I looked then — it’s not like I was huge — but I gained weight very evenly and I carry it in my face a lot too. But I had to buy a whole new wardrobe because I could not fit into my clothes that year.

The Bravo star said one of the keys to her weight loss was to avoid the scale. “I avoided the scale for a full year because the number that you see doesn’t matter, what mattered to me was how I felt in the clothes that I was wearing and how I physically felt about myself,” she shared. “As long as your favorite pair of jeans fit — that’s the end goal.”

