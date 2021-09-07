‘RHOBH’ Star’s Daughter Hints Relationship With Scott Disick Is Over

Amelia Gray Hamlin is dropping major hints that her relationship with Scott Disick is on the rocks — and may even be over for good.

The 20-year-old daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran Lisa Rinna posted a series of cryptic Instagram posts as rumors continue to swirl about her romance with the 38-year-old dad of three.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Hamlin shared a message that said, “Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best.”

The model also added the caption, “This is it.”

Hamlin’s Post Was Shared as Her Boyfriend’s DM About His Ex, Kourtney Kardashian, Was Leaked Online

Hamlin’s latest post was shared a few days after her controversial boyfriend got caught posting about his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. The exes share children together, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. But that didn’t stop Disick from trying to vent about Kardashian with another one of her exes, Younes Bendjima.

Last week, Bendjima posted an apparent screenshot of a message Disick sent him about their mutual ex, according to E! News. The screenshot featured Kardashian’s PDA with her new beau Travis Barker, while they were vacationing in Italy.

“Yo is this chick ok!????” Disick reportedly wrote to Bendjima. “Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Bendjima fired back to say it didn’t matter as long Kardashian was happy, then dissed Disick with, “PS: I aint your bro.” He then shared the DMs on social media, much to Disick’s horror.

An insider told Us Weekly that Disick sent the message in “a heated moment” and regretted doing so. Another source told ET Online that Disick has been “salty” over his ex’s very public — and passionate — relationship with Barker.

But Disick’s girlfriend, Hamlin, became “annoyed” by his interest in Kardashian’s new relationship.

“Amelia was definitely annoyed by Scott [allegedly] DMing Younes about Kourtney,” the insider added.”Scott is trying to move on from the whole situation, but is a little embarrassed that he reached out to Younes and that he posted their exchange.”

Hamlin & Disick Are Taking a ‘Break’ From Their Relationship

Hamlin seemingly weighed in on the situation previously by posting a pic of a t-shirt that said, “Don’t you have girlfriend?”

A source told E! News that Hamlin is “very disappointed” in Disick and “let him know it.”

The model and Disick are now “spending time apart” so they can reevaluate if they have a future together.

“They needed a break from one another, that was clear,” the insider told the outlet. “They are in different places and trying to figure out if it’s time to move on and if they are really done.”

Another source told ET Online that the couple scrapped plans to spend the Labor Day weekend together.

“Scott and Amelia had plans to spend Labor Day weekend together in The Hamptons, but Amelia ended up staying in NYC and Scott headed [to the Hamptons] without her,” the insider dished. “Shortly after Scott [allegedly] DMed Younes, Amelia and Scott were still trying to make New York Fashion Week plans together. Scott was trying to write the situation off as nothing, but as the days went by, Amelia was more and more hurt by the whole thing… They are figuring out where to go from here and what their future looks like.”

Over the Labor Day weekend, Hamlin shared an Instagram photo as she headed out to a girls’ dinner in New York City sans Disick.

Hamlin and Disick went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021, about four months after they were first spotted together at a Halloween party in late 2020, according to Us Weekly.

The 20-year-old’s famous mom has been vocal about her issues with the couple’s 18-year age gap. On a recent episode of the Bravo reality show, Rinna even said of her daughter’s relationship. “Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f*** is it Scott Disick?”

Her co-star Kyle Richards, who is close friends with Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, also agreed that Disick is “too d*** old” and has three kids.