Bravo Star Suggests That Craig Conover Should ‘Balance’ His Drinking

Andrea Denver found himself involved in a love triangle at the beginning of “Summer House” season 6 when both he and Craig Conover were seeing Paige DeSorbo. However, she ended up pursuing her connection with Conover and the pair have been exclusive for more than a year now.

Denver, who also started a relationship of his own after filming ended, addressed DeSorbo and Conover’s relationship while speaking with Brandi Glanville on her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.” Glanville asked him for his thoughts on Conover and Denver replied that he and Conover got really close on “Winter House” season 1, where they met.

“We were close on ‘Summer House’ as well,” he added. “You know, I think the whole Paige thing honestly, it didn’t bother me. I love Craig, he’s a fun guy.” Denver also shared that he had a great time with Conover at BravoCon 2022 on some of their panels. Glanville replied that she loved the whole cast of “Summer House” and “Winter House” at the event, except for Conover, calling him “rude” regarding their interaction.

Andrea Denver Said Craig Conover Should Balance His Drinking a Bit More But He Still Thinks Conover’s a ‘Sweetheart’

After Glanville recounted her negative experience with Conover at BravoCon, explaining that he might have been “super drunk” at the time, Denver replied, “I think he’s a great guy, I just think he should balance more the drinking.” He also said DeSorbo is very patient, which is good for Conover.

Denver explained that Conover is a “sweetheart” to him but from a “third-person standpoint, when you see him in a discussion, sometimes he raises his tone of voice and gets really fired up… I would try to find more of a balance, that’s all.” Despite that, Denver said he always has a “great time” when Conover is around and the two are still friends. “And I’m really happy that him and Paige are doing well,” he concluded.

Denver isn’t one of the main cast members of the upcoming 7th season of “Summer House” but the trailer showed that he will be in at least part of the season.

Andrea Denver Previously Said He Doesn’t Speak to Paige DeSorbo Much Out of Respect for Her Relationship

Denver previously spoke about the aftermath of his situation as part of the love triangle with DeSorbo and Conover in season 6. After the show aired, the Italian model revealed that the whole situation was “awkward” and he didn’t find out they were dating until he read a blog about it.

Despite that, he said he had no hard feelings toward either party. He said he doesn’t speak to DeSorbo a lot but it wasn’t due to bad blood between the two. Rather, Denver said he wanted to respect her relationship, telling Page Six, “When I saw her a few times [recently], everything’s great. We still, like, joke around and stuff.”

Denver told the publication he was happy for the couple and that he thought they were well matched. “I think they’re great,” he spilled. “At the end of the day, I will always care for both of them.”

