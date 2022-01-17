Who Is Summer House Star Andrea Denver’s Ex-Girlfriend?

Italian model Andrea Denver, born Andrea Salerno, appeared on the hit Bravo series “Winter House.” On the show, which was filmed over two and a half weeks, the 30-year-old and Paige DeSorbo had a flirtation. Denver also joined the cast of “Summer House” season 6, which premiered on January 17, 2022.

According to Distractify, before the Bravo personality starred on “Winter House,” Denver and fellow model Anna Wolf, 24, were in a relationship. The publication noted that the Bravo star’s ex-girlfriend hails from North Carolina and has a strong social media presence, with over 40,000 Instagram followers.

Wolf uploaded a picture of her ex-boyfriend on January 10, 2020, on Instagram. The photo showed Denver sitting next to the 24-year-old in a restaurant.

“A little assortment of people, places, and things that I miss. Plus SO MUCH MORE. But you’d get bored if I posted 1,000 pictures [smiling face emoji],” read the caption of the post.

In July 2018, Wolf also posted an Instagram photo that featured the “Winter House” star. In the snap, the former couple wrapped their arms around each other while focusing on the camera. A body of water and an American flag can be seen in the background of the picture.

“Favorite place to spend the 4th,” wrote Wolf in the post’s caption.

Andrea Denver Talked About His Dating Life in December 2021

During a December 2021 appearance on the “Hey Guys, Hey” podcast, hosted by former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Kelly Bensimon, Denver spoke about his dating life. The model noted that he has found settling down to be difficult.

“Dating in New York has been really hard because they are so many beautiful women, a lot of temptation. So sometimes like it has been hard to get serious with someone or to find somebody to get serious with you, but at the same time, there are a lot of good girls out there,” stated the reality television personality.

He then noted that he would like to have a serious relationship and eventually have children. Denver also teased that he may not be single.

“I don’t want to spoil it or anything but maybe I found somebody that is catching my attention and I feel good about it,” revealed the “Winter House” star.

Amanda Batula Spoke About Andrea Denver & Paige DeSorbo in December 2021

As fans are aware, Denver’s former fling, DeSorbo, and “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover are currently in a relationship. During a December 2021 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Amanda Batula revealed that she was surprised when DeSorbo expressed interest in Conover. She explained that “it was all about Andrea for Paige” while filming “Winter House.” She went on to say that the lawyer was in a relationship with Natalie Hegnauer when the show was in production. The 30-year-old also shared that her co-stars were friends before they had a romantic relationship.

“I think it’s really nice that Paige and Craig were kind of able to forge that friendship before there was anything intimate between the two of them because she was so focused on Andrea, very much so head-over-heels in love with that Italian stallion and you can’t blame her,” quipped the reality television star.

