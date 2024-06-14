‘Summer House’ Wedding Reunites Past & Present Cast Members in Italy

Former “Summer House” star Andrea Denver is a married man. The Italian model, who was a main cast member on the Bravo reality show in season 6, exchanged vows with his longtime love, “Project Runway” alum Lexi Sundin on June 13, 2024 at a church in Verona, Italy, according to Page Six.

While the outlet did not name the church, in a post on his Instagram story, Denver’s close friend Carl Radke shared a photo outside of the Basilica di San Giovanni Battista in Italy.

The days leading up to Denver and Sundin’s wedding featured a welcome dinner for the guests, as well as an intimate rehearsal dinner the night before the nuptials.

Multiple “Summer House” stars, past and present, attended the Italian wedding and pre-parties.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andrea Denver Posed With His Bride in Italy

Denver first teased his wedding to Sundin during a BravoCon panel in November 2023. “We got engaged!” he told the crowd last fall, per BravoTV.com. “It will be in Italy; it’s going to be a destination wedding,” he added.

Denver, who had a brief romance with Paige DeSorbo when he was on “Summer House,” also teased that he would be sending out wedding invites to his former castmates.

Come wedding day, photos posted to social media showed Denver wearing a navy blue tuxedo and his bride donning a white strapless gown and veil.

In another photo, the bride and groom were all smiles as they exited the church.

A group photo taken just ahead of the ceremony featured Denver posing with multiple “Summer House” cast members. The groom posed with past and present “Summer House” stars Chris Leoni, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Samantha Feher, Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Alex Wach and Jason Cameron.

“A proper send off for our dear friend @andreadenver. Time to tie the knot @lexisundin!” Cooke captioned the photo.

Fans Had Questions About Lindsay Hubbard & Several Missing ‘Summer House’ Stars

Fans had a lot of questions about who attended the wedding—and who didn’t.

While Hubbard attended, her new mystery boyfriend did not join her, Page Six confirmed. Making things even more awkward was the fact that two of her exes—Radke and Cameron—were both at the intimate gathering.

“Is Lindsay triggered Jason is there?! 🙄🙄,” one Instagram commenter asked.

Others noted that Olivera posed next to Radke and not Hubbard in the group photo.

“Danielle being next to carl and not lindsay…she’s forever a pick me in my mind idk,” one commenter wrote.

Olivera showed support for Hubbard after Radke blindsided her by ending their engagement on camera in August 2023. More recently, Olivera admitted that she now speaks to Radke.

After taping the season 8 reunion, Olivera told Us Weekly it was “nice” to hear Radke’s “side” of the split. “That happens with time and that happens with seeing both sides,” she added. “Yeah, I wish I could say I hated him. I don’t.”

Notably missing from the wedding festivities were Cooke’s wife, Amanda Batula, Denver’s ex, Paige DeSorbo, and co-stars Ciara Miller and Luke Gulbranson. Denver explained Gulbranson’s absence in an Instagram comment.

When a fan asked, “Was @lukegulbranson not invited? Thought they were good friends,” Denver replied, “Unfortunately, he couldn’t make it 😢 we miss him!!”

Others wanted to know why Cooke’s wife Amanda Batula was nowhere in sight.

“Where’s Amanda?” a fan asked.

“Are the divorce rumors true?” another added.

Rumors have been swirling that Cooke and Batula’s marriage is in trouble.

On June 11, 2024, an insider told Us Weekly, “Kyle and Amanda are very much together.” “While Amanda was sadly not able to make it to Andrea’s wedding, they have another destination wedding in Italy this summer and they’re looking forward to spending time away together,” the source added. “It’s killing Kyle that he can’t be with her right now as these rumors circulate.”

Fans also wanted to know where DeSorbo was. “No Paige?” a fan asked.

It is unclear why Desorbo skipped Denver’s wedding. In June 2024, the fashionista told Cosmopolitan she takes a trip to Italy with her family each summer, so it is possible that her family trip conflicted with Denver’s wedding. There’s also a chance that she was invited.

During “Summer House” season 7, Sundin was put in an awkward spot when Denver was asked about his past romance with DeSorbo in front of her. “What’s it like being with your girlfriend and with Paige here at the table?” then-cast member Chris Leoni asked Denver in a 2023 episode, per BravoTV.com.

DeSorbo chimed in to say the question was “so weird,” while Sundin fired back, “It’s not like I don’t know that they slept together.”

DeSorbo later apologized to Sundin for the uncomfortable exchange.