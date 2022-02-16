Andrea Denver Gets Real About Craig Conover’s Paige DeSorbo Relationship

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover have been an official couple now since the fall of 2021 but fans are seeing on season six of “Summer House” that DeSorbo was caught in a bit of a love triangle between Conover and Andrea Denver. The sixth season of the Bravo show was filmed in the summer of 2021, before DeSorbo and Conover made their relationship official.

Denver, 30, and DeSorbo, 29, first connected on the spinoff “Winter House” in February 2021 but by the time “Summer House” came around, DeSorbo found herself torn between Conover, 33, and Denver. DeSorbo has since made it official with Conover, telling Us Weekly in the fall of 2021, “It sounds so cliché, but Craig just gets me. There’s a lot of things I don’t have to explain to him because we look at things very similarly. It just fits, like, it just is very natural and it’s a lot of fun.”

That being said, fans might be wondering where DeSorbo and Denver stand now and whether the two are on good terms. Denver recently spilled about where they’re at and how he found out about the relationship between his two Bravo co-stars.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Denver Said They Don’t Talk Much Anymore But It’s Out of Respect for the Relationship

Denver told Page Six in an exclusive interview that the love triangle he found himself in with DeSorbo and Conover was “awkward,” especially due to his friendship with the “Southern Charm” star. On top of that, he told the publication that he found out DeSorbo and Conover were dating “through blogs.” He said, “Craig and Austen [Kroll] and I have a group chat, so we were talking like nothing was happening, and it was kind of awkward.”

He said while he would have preferred for Conover to tell him directly, there are no hard feelings there. “It was just like, ‘You’re my friend, I trust you. I want us to be open about everything and be supportive – and not just about Paige, about everything else,’” he told Page Six. “So that was what made me a little bit upset. Like, it was really the moral side of all of it, nothing else.”

Apart from that hiccup, Denver revealed that he doesn’t speak with DeSorbo much anymore. “When there’s a lady involved, I’d rather be respectful, so I don’t talk to Paige that much. When I saw her a few times [recently], everything’s great. We still, like, joke around and stuff.” However, he doesn’t want to text someone in a relationship because he respects the two.

I’m happy for them. I’m excited for them and I think they’re a good match… I think they’re great … at the end of the day, I will always care for both of them.

Denver Also Revealed He’s in a Relationship Now

It seems as though DeSorbo agrees with Denver about where they’re at, because she told Page Six a month ago, “I think Andrea is amazing. I have nothing but the sweetest things to say about him… He’s definitely stuck with me as a friend for a while.”

Page Six also reported that the Italian model revealed that he’s in a relationship, but didn’t disclose many details. He said, “I’m dating someone, and I’m really happy.” The “Summer House” star said he can’t speak too much about who he’s dating but revealed that it’s somewhat related to the sixth season of “Summer House.”

Although he revealed that he wants to take things slow, he gushed about his new love and hinted that he could see a future together. “I’ve always been a family-oriented person, so I can’t wait for one day to find myself in that situation [getting married] hopefully the with the right person. It would be really nice [with her], but I want to be realistic … but it would be great.”

READ NEXT: Below Deck Star Wants the Show Canceled