Summer House Star Opens Up About Reality TV Love Triangle

When Paige DeSorbo first met Andrea Denver while filming the Bravo spinoff, “Winter House” last winter, her future boyfriend Craig Conover was dating Natalie Hegnauer. DeSorbo hooked up with Denver during the winter vacation, but last year on “Summer House,” a love triangle took place between the fashion writer and the two men when Conover found himself single.

DeSorbo told Entertainment Tonight that Denver told her he wanted to be “exclusive” with her. “We hung out maybe four or five times and he wanted to be exclusive and I just knew I wasn’t 100 percent in it…so I kind of turned him down,” she admitted.

But for a time during “Summer House” filming, she had both guys vying for her attention. DeSorbo ultimately chose Conover, whom she has been dating since last fall. Denver is now in a relationship with Lexi Sundin, a former “Project Runway” model, per BravoTV.com.

In an interview on the July 6, 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Denver admitted that he never really stood a chance against the “Southern Charm” star.

“[Paige] always was attracted to him,” he said of Conover. “She always, like, justified herself saying ‘I know Craig from so many years and there has always been some sort of a crush on him.’ So I respect that, you know.”

Denver also said the timing was off when he first met DeSorbo on “Winter House.”

“She just broke up with her ex-boyfriend. She didn’t want to commit into a serious relationship,” he revealed. “Timing is everything. So I guess all that played you know, into her and Craig’s favor.”

Andrea Denver Revealed He Has Not Talked to Paige DeSorbo Since Filming the Summer House Season 6 Reunion in Early 2022

Denver also gave Yontef an update on his current relationship with DeSorbo.

“I haven’t spoken to her since the reunion,” he revealed. “But I know that if I see her, everything is fine. You know, we always told each other that, you know, we always will be friends. So of course, we are both in relationships so I think it is respectful if we do not talk to each other, at least like in the off-time, just sending texts and stuff. But I’m sure if we’re in the same room, everything is cool.”

“I don’t talk to Craig as much as I used to, but also that situation I understand is delicate and you know, I don’t know how he feels about it,” Denver added. “So you know, I, once again, in this situation, I’d rather be respectful and give everybody space and you know, they’re my friends, so I’m happy for them and if they need to talk to me or like, you know, I’m always there.”

Andrea Denver Doesn’t Think a Wedding Will Come Soon For Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Conover revealed that he has already talked about marriage with DeSorbo. “We talk about marriage and having kids and the things we agree on — and don’t disagree on — and we really hope to be married,” he said. “She does feel like ‘the one,’ and I think she feels the same.”

Denver told Yontef that while he thinks DeSorbo and Conover are a “great couple,” he’s not sure they’ll walk down the aisle in the near future because they are still living in separate states.

“I think they’re a great couple,” Denver said. “I think that again… we said at the reunion, they are better match than I was with her. One hundred percent. You just gotta give it time and see once they’re going to decide to live under the same roof. I think that’s going to be like the most important step for them right now. But I think they’re great, you know, and I don’t think any wedding is coming up soon, but maybe I’m wrong.”

