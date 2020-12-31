Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper’s Relationship: Are They Dating?

On December 31, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper will be ringing in the New Year on TV together for the fourth time. While viewers watch the pair in the celebrations, you may wonder: what is their relationship?

Throughout the years, Cohen and Cooper have grown to become close friends. While they may not be in a relationship, it is clear that they enjoy each other’s company and genuinely seem to get along. According to Woman’s Day, the two have been friends for over 25 years!

“We’ve gotten much closer since I’ve had the talk show and since we’ve been on tour together. I mean we’ve been friends for 25 years,” Cohen said about Cooper to USA Today in 2019. “He’s just an incredibly loyal and caring and sensitive and great friend.”

Beginning at 8pm ET/7pm CT tonight, the two will co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live from New York City’s Times Square.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Were Once Set Up on a Blind Date

Even though Cooper and Cohen are not dating, they were actually set up on a blind date in the 1990’s, but before the blind date even happened, they had gotten on a phone call to set it up. It didn’t go very far, which the two revealed during a 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I knew within 45 seconds, I was never going on a date with Andy Cohen,” Cooper said during his appearance on the show. “I imagined him in like a bluetooth headset, gesticulating. He was all excited, and he violated my cardinal rule, which is he asked me about my mom within the first minute of talking to me.”

Cooper’s mother is Gloria Vanderbilt, which Cohen was excited about when he first met Cooper. “I wanted to date the Vanderbilt boy! I was excited.” Cohen said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. However, this turned Cooper off. “It wasn’t even a question. It was just, ‘Your mother is Gloria Vanderbilt,’ and I was like, ‘OK, yeah, this is not happening.'” Cooper explained.

However, even though their blind date never worked out, it seems like their friendship certainly did. The two later got to know each other through mutual friends, and the rest is history.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Bond Over Their Children

Over the past year, Cooper and Cohen have also bonded over being new parents, as they had children around the same time. In February 2019, Cohen welcomed his son Benjamin via surrogate, and nearly a year later, in April 2020, Cooper welcomed his son Wyatt also via surrogate. And, it seems like they are encouraging their children to have a friendship similar to their parents.

“I go over to Anderson’s house every weekend and we hang out,” Cohen said during a December 2020 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “And the boys have just kind of gotten to the point where they’re acknowledging each other, Ben hugs Wyatt and gives him a little kiss. Wyatt reached for him the other day.”

Cohen also added, “Ben is handing down a lot of his clothes to Wyatt. Wyatt has a whole stack of ‘Ben-me-downs,’ we call them.”

