Andy Cohen Says He’s ‘So Into’ Potential New Bravo Couple

BravoCon 2022 featured plenty of dynamic duos, but there was one couple that no one saw coming. Throughout the fan fest weekend that took place in October 2022, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby, 34, was spotted spending time with “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson, 38.

Fans caught the two Bravolebrities getting flirty and a video of them holding hands even surfaced online.

Darby and her husband Michael announced their split in April 2022, while Gulbranson has been linked with several of his “Sumer House” co-stars, including Hannah Berner and Ciara Miller, n the past.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Wants to See Luke Gulbranson & Ashley Darby Together

On October 19, 2022, Andy Cohen shared a photo of Darby and Gulbranson on his Instagram story with the caption, “I’m so into this!”

Like many Bravo fans, Cohen has been shipping the couple since first spotting their cute connection at BravoCon. According to Page Six, Cohen had been trying to “sell” the idea of Gulbranson to Darby all weekend. During a “Watch What Happens Live” taping, Cohen told her he thinks it would be a “good idea” for her to date the “Summer House” star.

“He’s straight. He is super handsome. He’s tall. He’s a model. He chops wood. He makes jewelry,” Cohen told the RHOP star of the Minnesota native. “I like this idea. … I’m gonna try to set you up. I have a feeling he will be [interested].”

While taping the “Andy’s Mystery Door” episode of WWHL, Gulbranson came onstage with former co-star Andrea Denver and switched seats with him so he could sit next to Darby.

“You know what? My work is done this weekend,” Cohen said as the crowd roared with approval.

The Bravo host then addressed Darby and Gulbranson and said, “I was with you two last night at a really fun party. You two seemed like you were really, really hitting it off. .. What’s happening here?”

Darby said she had “a lot of fun” dancing and listening to music with Gulbranson. “We have a common interest in music, so that was nice,” she added.

“[She’s] absolutely beautiful,” Gulbranson said. “Andy, you did a good job!”

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice chimed in to say, “Andy, I want to go to that wedding!”

Luke Gulbranson & Ashley Darby Exchanged Phone Numbers

Gulbranson and Darby have hinted that they plan to hang out outside of BravoCon. Darby told Us Weekly that she gave Gulbranson her cell number. “We did exchange numbers,” she dished. ‘”So we’re texting and we’re just chatting it up. But you know, we’ll see. He’s a really nice guy and he’s very cute. That helps a lot.”

She also told Page Six that she thinks Gulbranson is “really cute” and is “someone I definitely see myself having fun with.”

During the WWHL taping, Gulbranson answered a fan who asked what the “prospect” is for him and Darby. “I mean, I like a train ride,” the “Summer House” star said. “Amtrak… My point is I hope to be seeing her and I’ll take the train.”

