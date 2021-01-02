WATCH: Andy Cohen Slams NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

It looks like Andy Cohen had some words for New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio.

During CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebrations on Thursday night, Cohen made a joke to co-host Anderson Cooper after he winced while taking a tequila shot. “That’s how I felt when I saw Mayor de Blasio dancing just now,” Cohen joked to Anderson, in reference to the footage that had been aired of de Blasio sharing a dance in Times Square with his wife, Chirlane McCray, during the night. “I just don’t need to see that in the beginning of 2021.”

Cohen continued, yelling out, “Do something with this city! Honestly, get it together!”

I'm not gonna lie — an absolutely plastered Andy Cohen torching Bill de Blasio as a terrible mayor of New York City is the absolute perfect start to 2021. 2021, we're off to a good start! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/oe9j4PD3f7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 1, 2021

On Twitter, many users found his on-air rant quite amusing, and he even gained praise from public figures such as Meghan McCain. “I love this and I agree De Blasio DO SOMETHING WITH THIS CITY,” one user wrote in response to Cohen on Twitter. Another wrote, “My hero @Andy.”

Mayor de Blasio’s Team Responded to Cohen’s Comments

Mayor de Blasio caught wind of Cohen’s comments, but it doesn’t seem like he was too bothered by them. A rep for de Blasio told Fox News that the incident is, “Not the first time I’ve heard a drunk person complain about someone’s dance moves.”

Currently, New York City is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases across the state and hospitalizations are increasing. There has also been an increase in violent crime, according to The New York Times.

Other Bravo Stars Have Also Criticized Mayor Bill de Blasio

Ramona Singer August 11 Instagram story pic.twitter.com/8K6CnbJalh — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) August 12, 2020

This would not be the first time that a Bravo star has called out the New York City mayor. Over the summer, Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer went on a rant to her followers over Instagram stories, saying that she was “disgusted” by the state of The City. “To say I’m mortified and disgusted right now being in the city, the city that I love, New York City, is an understatement,” Singer said in the video. “Within one block, two-block radius, I saw three men with their pants down to their knees. Okay, this is not the New York I grew up in, it’s not the New York I have known. What has the Mayor done to our city? What is he doing to help? This should not be. This is not right.”

During an August interview with The New York Post, Singer’s fellow Real Housewives of New York costar, Leah McSweeney, also went after the Mayor. “No one thinks he’s doing a good job, and he really should step down,” McSweeney told The New York Post at the time. “His legacy will be ruining New York City for a good amount of time. He’s just in over his head.”

McSweeney continued, telling The New York Post, “There really is a safety issue in our neighborhood … that’s without a doubt. We need leadership at a top level, and, obviously, we don’t have leadership right now.”

