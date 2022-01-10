Andy Cohen Posts Moving Tribute to Bob Saget After Death

Celebrities around the world are sharing their tributes for comedian Bob Saget after his death. Now, Bravo’s Andy Cohen has shared his thoughts.

On Sunday, January 9, 2022, TMZ reported that Saget had died in an Orlando, FL hotel room. Shortly after the news was reported Cohen took to Twitter to give his condolences.

“He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch,” Cohen tweeted with #BobSaget.

Here’s everything we know:

Bob Saget’s Cause of Death Is Undetermined at This Stage

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

According to the Orange County Sherrif’s Office, “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget was on tour throughout the United States and performed in Jacksonville on Saturday night. His last tweet, just hours before he was found dead, came on Sunday morning, thanking the audience in Jacksonville.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

Bob Saget Was a Guest on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Multiple Times





Play



After Show: Bob Saget On Learning From The Turbulent Times | WWHL During the After Show, Bob Saget is asked about the turbulent times going on in the entertainment and political world regarding taking advantage of people and says this could be a lesson for people. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/… 2017-11-28T16:59:45Z

Saget was a frequent guest on Andy’s late-night show, “Watch What Happens Live.”

In Episode 20 he appeared alongside his “Full House” castmates, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Candace Cameron. In episode 63 he appeared with actress Rita Wilson.

On November 28, 2017, he appeared alongside John Mayer and was asked by Andy what his thoughts of the Me Too movement were.

“A few are being accused and rightfully,” he said. “To me, it’s incredibly disturbing. If there’s anything positive to come from it. It’s necessary because it puts people that might not have a conscience on patrol. It puts people that are in power that are doing ‘Oh, I don’t want to get kicked out of the business. So I’m not going to abuse anybody. I’m not going to do any of this.’ But I also think we can learn from this and we can come out of this and treat women properly. People just need to stop doing this.”

John Stamos, Bob Saget’s Longtime Friend & Former Co-Star Also Shared His Thoughts on the Sudden Death

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

John Stamos tweeted on Sunday night sharing his shock at the death of his former “Full House” co-star.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” Stamos tweeted.

READ NEXT: A 90 Day Fiancé Star Has Gone Missing in Colombia