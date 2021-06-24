Andy Cohen Speaks out About Britney Spears & Her Father

Andy Cohen has proven himself to be a Britney Spears fan. In fact, he discussed the June 23, 2021, conservatorship hearing on “Watch What Happens Live!” on Wednesday night. The show was live for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down production.

For years, Cohen has often ended his show with “Jackhole of the Day.” He basically chooses someone (or a group of people) who deserves to be called out for being a jackhole. According to Lexico, a jackhole is a “stupid, irritating, or contemptible person,” or “a person who behaves despicably.”

Before the June 23 episode of “WWHL,” Cohen took to Twitter to show his support for Spears. “#FreeBritney,” he tweeted.

Just hours before, Spears spoke in open court regarding her conservatorship battle. She accused her family and her management team of mistreatment, said that she was “punished” for not obeying, put on drugs, forced to go to therapy several times per week, and even prohibited from having children, according to NBC News.

Spears has been requesting to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her conservator for the past two years. On June 23, she formally requested that her conservatorship — which has been in place since 2008 — end.

Although Cohen kept his Twitter comments short and sweet, he didn’t hold back much during “WWHL.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Gave the Jackhole to Jamie Spears

Cohen announced that the “Jackhole of the Day” segment is “back,” and the honor was awarded to Britney’s father.

“Tonight’s Jackhole goes to Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, who continues to have a death grip on Britney’s life, along with his attorney Andrew Wallet — yes, that is his name,” Cohen said.

“A defiant and angry Britney appeared in court today, and publicly addressed the conservatorship she’s been living under since 2008. Britney said she wants to get married and have a baby, but her conservators won’t allow her to remove her IUD. Think about that. She said she was forced to do a 2018 tour, she was forced to change her medication. She went on to say she believes her conservators should be in jail,” Cohen went on.

“How about we all start listening to Britney Spears? Britney Spears is not a girl, she is a woman. She certainly deserves a hell of a lot more than a low-rent ‘Mommy Dearest’ in a boxy suit. Britney, after the courage you showed today, you are 100 percent stronger than yesterday, and Jamie, if you want to make money in the future, I suggest you better work, b*tch,” Cohen added.

He concluded by encouraging his audience to say “Free Britney” along with him.

Kathy Hilton Appeared on the Episode Hours After Spears Talked About Her Daughter Paris Hilton in Court

Cohen’s special guest was none other than “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton, the mother of Paris Hilton, whose name was brought up in court by Britney earlier in the day.

During her court appearance, Britney admitted that she didn’t believe Paris’ claims that she was abused at a school in Utah.

“Hilton was sent to Provo Canyon School for 11 months at age 17 where she says she was abused mentally and physically, recalling that staff members would beat her, force her to take unknown pills, watch her shower and send her to solitary confinement without clothes as punishment,” USA Today reports.

Britney said this to show the reason that she didn’t want to speak out in court — Britney was afraid that people wouldn’t believe her; that she’d be laughed at and made fun of.

“To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her [at that] school, I didn’t believe any of it. I’m sorry. I’m an outsider, and I’ll just be honest. I didn’t believe it,” Britney said, per Variety.

