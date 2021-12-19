Anderson Cooper Alleges Andy Cohen Wanted Chris Cuomo’s Job After Firing

Get this man a job application.

During a recent Dec. 16 appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Anderson Cooper alleged that his friend and Bravo host Andy Cohen was interested in taking Chris Cuomo’s spot on CNN after his recent firing. Cuomo was let go from the network on Dec. 4 after it was determined that he aided his brother and former New York State governor, Andrew Cuomo, in ways that were unethical in his sexual misconduct case.

“The first call I got after I got the call about Chris Cuomo was Andy Cohen, like, ‘Do you think I could get that show?”’ Cooper said during his appearance. “I was, like, ‘Andy, you’ve got enough real estate in television.'”





Cooper continued about Cohen, “Andy believes he feels he is fully qualified to host a presidential debate because he hosts the ‘Housewives’ reunions.”

Cooper and Cohen will once again be hosting “New Year’s Eve Live” together this year on CNN, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Dec. 31.

Another Bravo Star Had Some Strong Opinions About Cuomo

I met this prick a few times !! @CNN you should hire a real real journalist @RickLeventhal pic.twitter.com/zm85wcxvZm — Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) December 4, 2021

Cohen is not the only one who had some thoughts about Cuomo’s departure. On Dec. 4, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd took to Twitter to bash the former CNN host, suggesting that they should hire her husband, Rick Leventhal, instead.

“I met this prick a few times!!” Dodd wrote on Twitter at the time, accompanied by a photo of Cuomo. “@CNN you should hire a real journalist @RickLeventhal.”

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter shortly after news broke of his termination. “So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

Rumors Once Swirled That Cooper and Cohen Would Be Getting a Reality Show of Their Own

If Cohen can’t take Cuomo’s place on CNN, there might be a place for him and Cooper on their own reality TV show…or will there? While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in March 2021, Cohen debunked rumors of a new reality docu-series starring him and Cooper as they navigate new parenthood.

“Listen, we’re on the road, we’re on New Year’s Eve, I feel like that’s enough,” Cohen told the outlet at the time. “I mean, us getting drunk for five hours on live television together, we’re gonna reveal a lot of stuff there.”

However, if Cohen were to cast a reality show about parenting, he revealed to the outlet, “I mean, you want Beyoncé and JAY-Z, you know? You know who I think would be great, actually? Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle [Union]. I think they would be so great. And not only because I just find them both to be incredibly inspiring as parents, but also they’re such a sexy couple.”

