Andy Cohen Thinks Raquel Leviss Got ‘Lost in the Sauce’

Andy Cohen is weighing in on “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss and says that she “compromised everything” by having an affair with Tom Sandoval.

On the May 19, 2023, episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Cohen sat down with co-hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp to talk all things Bravo. Toward the end of the episode, Cohen shared his thoughts on how Leviss really messed up a good thing.

“I think that Raquel. I think that she… think about her time on the show. She was James’ girlfriend. She was pretty soft spoken. She was, I think, trying to have a bigger part on the show and it wasn’t happening. She threw this puppy party a few years ago and no one showed up, cuz, I think, they just didn’t want to. So, she was kind of delegitimized in a weird way from the show for a few years,” Cohen said.

“I think this season, suddenly she had real relationships with them… and I think suddenly she was getting all this attention — not only from the women, who were like, ‘great, let’s have lunch. Let’s hang out. Whatever.’ Now, she’s really a player on the show, and the guys are starting to give her attention. And I think, maybe, she got lost in the sauce of, ‘wow, look at this,'” he continued before adding, “she compromised everything maybe because she was excited.”

Tamra Judge Says She’s Worried About Raquel Leviss

While chatting with Cohen about the “Vanderpump Rules” drama, Judge admitted that she’s worried about Leviss.

“I actually worry about her. I worry because, you know, she’s young, much younger than everybody on the show,” Judge said on “Two Ts in a Pod.”

“And so many people have such a strong opinion and such hate towards her,” she continued. “She’s a human being,” Judge added.

Judge’s comments come days before TMZ reported that Leviss’ family called the FBI because the reality star has been receiving concerning threats. The report indicates that Leviss and her family have been harassed online and over the phone with “violent and graphic death threats.”

A spokesperson for the FBI could neither confirm nor deny any investigations relating to death threats received by Leviss, though encouraged anyone who believes their life is in danger “call 911.”

“The threats being made on social media are appalling. Bravo strongly condemns this behavior and urges people to stop,” a spokesperson from Bravo told the outlet.

Raquel Leviss Is in a Treatment Facility

Following the taping of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, a rep for Leviss told Entertainment Tonight that she had entered a treatment facility.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the statement read.

“She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health,” Leviss’ rep continued.

