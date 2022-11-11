Andy Cohen Reveals Biggest Confrontation He’s Had With a ‘Housewives’ Star

Andy Cohen has been involved in the “Real Housewives” franchise since its inception.

Aside from growing personal relationships with a lot of the stars on the various shows, Cohen has also been involved in making some of the more difficult decisions — such as who needs to be fired.

The job isn’t always easy, of course, especially when people with big personalities are involved. And there is one person in particular who confronted Cohen after she was let go from “The Real Housewives of New York,” and Cohen recently shared that he hasn’t been confronted in such a way since.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Said Jill Zarin Confronting Him About Being Fired Was His Biggest Confrontation

At BravoCon 2022, Cohen was participating in a panel when former RHONY star Dorinda Medley found a microphone and asked Cohen when he was going to take her off pause. Medley was a full-time star on the series from seasons 7 through 12, but was put “on pause” for season 13.

In responding to Medley putting him on the spot at BravoCon, Cohen revealed the biggest confrontation he’s ever faced with a “Housewives” star.

“Not since Jill Zarin confronted me on the air about why she was fired have I been confronted like that by a Housewife,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

“I loved it. So listen, it’s an interesting segue, because, yes, we were waiting to lock the new cast of the new RHONY before we really got into who’s gonna be on ‘Legacy.’ … Monday, we’re gonna start getting into that now. … We’re slowly pressing play on Monday. We’re taking out the pen and paper on Monday,” he added.

There is a good chance, of course, that Medley could be part of the “Legacy” cast.

Zarin Talked About Her Firing on WWHL in 2012

Zarin was on RHONY from seasons 1 through 4 before being let go from the cast. Although she admits that she did get an explanation, it all happened fairly quickly.

“When they fired me I felt like it was a death. I wanted a chance to say goodbye to the fans because I didn’t know if I’d ever be on television again. I never had that chance until now,” Zarin told Too Fab in 2012.

Zarin was referring to her time on “Watch What Happens Live” when she flat out asked Cohen why she was fired. Cohen asked Zarin how she felt hearing that Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer had been asked to return to the show and she hadn’t.

“I’m glad you asked that question,” Zarin said to Cohen. “Because I’ve been wanting to ask you since then. Why was I fired?”

Cohen said that it had been previously discussed with Zarin, but further explained that the producers wanted to “shake the show up.” Zarin then told Cohen that she felt like he had picked “favorites” when it came to her feud with Bethenny Frankel.

It’s no secret that Zarin would like to return to the “Housewives” franchise — and Cohen is well aware. In fact, after Zarin leaked the news that Tamra Judge would be returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Cohen trolled Zarin on WWHL, according to Page Six.

“In unrelated news, Jill Zarin is closing on new homes in Potomac, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, Miami, Dubai and Salt Lake City,” he said. “Just kidding! I love you Jill,” he added.

