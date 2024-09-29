Andy Cohen Responds to Fans Who Are Concerned About His Health

Andy Cohen set the record straight regarding a nagging question about his health.

In September 2024, the “Watch What Happens Live” host answered fan questions in an Instagram Q&A. One follower asked Cohen, 56, about his constant coughing while hosting his Bravo late-night show. “You cough so much now on WWHL, is everything ok???” the fan asked.

According to a screenshot captured by BravoTV.com, Cohen replied, “Everything is fine, and I appreciate you asking. I do have some kind of annoying hereditary hack. I sometimes sneeze or cough on the show and it feels so weird to see on TV. Like do [other] hosts do it or am I just a complete mess. Don’t answer.”

Andy Cohen Previously Apologized For His Coughing Fits

Cohen’s hacking has been well-noticed by fans. There are multiple Reddit and X threads in which fans have talked about his cough In one Reddit post, fans complained about Cohen’s “distracting” cough and hoarse voice and wondered if he had an illness. Other fans urged Cohen to get checked out for the sake of his young children Ben, 5, and Lucy, 2.

Some fans thought Cohen’s coughing fits started after the COVID pandemic. But as far back as 2017, a Twitter fan wrote to him, “Dear @Andy – please get that cold checked out. You’re hacking up a lung the last two weeks and I am getting worried. #ConcernedFan.”

“Thanks! Had a bad cough and now it’s morphed into allergies!” Cohen replied.

The WWHL host has apologized for his coughing and raspy voice at least three times in the past 18 months.

In April 2023, Cohen addressed fans after suffering a series of coughing fits on his show. “I am so so sorry about the coughing tonight,” he wrote on X. “I’m sure it was wildly annoying to watch. 😞 I’ll be better tomorrow I promise 🙏🏼.”

In February 2024, Cohen responded when a fan on X wrote, “I’m over hearing Andy hacking all over the place.”

“Ugh I am too! My kids got me coughing!” Cohen wrote.

On September 12, 2024, Cohen also had an extremely raspy voice after coughing. He took to X to tell fans, “Sorry about my voice tonight folks. There’s a first time for everything I guess. Hope it wasn’t too painful to listen to.”

Andy Cohen Opened Up About Being Asthmatic

Cohen has been open about his history with asthma, which was exacerbated by the coronavirus. In March 2023, he told Today.com that when he tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic it was hard for him to breathe. “I’m asthmatic, but the tightness that I felt in my chest was different from the shortness of breath that I feel as an asthmatic,” he said, adding that he also experienced a “Kind of a dry cough, not horrible but there.”

Cohen also used a pulse oximeter to measure the level of oxygen that was going into his lungs. He told Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show” that he used the device to monitor if he should go to the doctor. “I’m asthmatic so I was, the lungs are the thing that are what you should monitor and be concerned about,” he said. “[My doctor] gave me a reading and he said if it goes below this number call me. So, I was sticking my finger in this thing all day long and just making sure.”