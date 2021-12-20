Reason for Andy Cohen’s WWHL Hiatus Revealed

The reason for Andy Cohen’s hiatus from “Watch What Happens Live” and other previous engagements have been revealed.

According to TMZ, Andy was diagnosed with his second bout of COVID-19 thus halting the production of his late-night talk show and other appearances he had been scheduled to attend.

The outlet reported that Andy had finished his 10-day quarantine at home and has since tested negative for COVID. He was also fully vaccinated, per the outlet.

This is the second time Andy has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He previously announced he’d tested positive on March 20, 2020, via his official Instagram.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” he wrote. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Here’s what we know:

Andy Sparked Rumors When It Was Announced WWHL Was on an Unscheduled Hiatus

WWHL production is currently on hold in the U.S. We will be streaming any new episodes that are available, so please keep an eye out at https://t.co/Z5Od5hxxLy — hayuhelps (@hayuhelps) December 18, 2021

Fans noticed something was up when streaming service Hayu announced there would be no new episodes of the popular Bravo late-night show.

“WWHL production is currently on hold in the U.S. We will be streaming any new episodes that are available, so please keep an eye out,” the Hayu Helps Twitter account tweeted on December 18, 2021.

That tweet piqued the curiosity of fans who had many ideas of what could be keeping the show “on hold.”

“I don’t get why they just won’t say it,” someone commented on Reddit before Andy’s COVID-19 diagnosis was made public.

Another fan noticed that Andy was absent from another appearance as well.

“Andy was meant to be on Colbert this past week with Anderson Cooper but was MIA w/o any reason. I just assumed it was covid related,” they wrote.

Many fans guessed right in their assumptions, predicting it was a COVID-related delay.

“Covid,” someone wrote. “WWHL is in NYC, which is experiencing a huge spike.” Another fan mentioned how other New York-based live shows were also on hiatus. “Even SNL dialed things back this week,” they wrote.

“SNL canceled and sent everyone home. So it’s def Covid. I’m sure Andy will get the home set up again if it’s extended and I’m kinda thinking it will be,” someone else wrote.

There was no update on when the show would resume or in what capacity at press time but Andy returned to his Sirius XM show on Monday.

“good morning,” he tweeted. “I’m BACK on @RadioAndySXM live at 10 eat! So much to talk about!!!!!!”

Shortly after the TMZ report, Andy confirmed the news on his official Twitter account replying to a fan who was asking if he’d had COVID.

“Yes! All better now,” he tweeted.

Andy Wasn’t the Only Bravolebrity to Get COVID in December. RHOBH’s Stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne & Garcelle Beauvais Have All Tested Positive

On Monday, December 13, 2021, Garcelle Beauvais announced she’d tested positive for COVID-19 via her official Instagram account. Shortly after, TMZ reported that Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne had also tested positive and production on RHOBH season 12 had been put on pause.

“Hey guys, happy Monday,” she said in the video. “Well, I hope it’s a good Monday for you. I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay. I’m sure I will continue to feel okay. My boys are being tested, so far they tested negative and we’re gonna continue testing them. Um, send movie or TV recommendations because I will be quarantining for the next few days. Well, not few, probably 10. Um, this stuff is crazy. Be careful out there, be safe and also, who knows? I may show up on girl chat via Zoom on ‘The Real’. I’m gonna miss the girls. All right. Take care you guys be safe.”

All women had mild symptoms and had been vaccinated the outlet reported.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Production Shuts Down