Andy Cohen Surprises Fans With a ‘First’ on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Andy Cohen broke his own rule on “Watch What Happens Live.” The Bravo veteran has been hosting the late-night talk show since 2009 and has helmed over 1600 episodes since that time, many of them live, per IMDb.

Over the years, Cohen has interviewed everyone from Real Housewives stars to former First Ladies.

But at the start 2023, Cohen made headlines for something he did on WWHL – and it was a first!

Andy Cohen Dropped an F-Bomb During a Live WWHL Episode

#WWHL host @Andy dedicates the Jackhole of The Day to TikTok's viral celebrity death prank trend. pic.twitter.com/4IePMa1kYv — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 4, 2023

On January 3, 2023, Cohen returned for his first live WWHL episode of the year after a lengthy hiatus over the holidays. Cohen’s return to his Bravo home base came three days after he co-hosted a sober New Year’s Eve broadcast on CNN with pal Anderson Cooper.

At the end of his live WWHL broadcast, Cohen dedicated his “Jackhole of the Day” to the viral celebrity death trend that’s currently making the round on TikTok. Cohen expressed frustration as he revealed that for weeks he’s been tagged in videos featuring pranksters telling their loved ones that he has died. But he slipped up while delivering his “Jackhole” explanation.

“I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying,” Cohen told WWHL viewers. “I am scared enough of dying in reality without having to watch bizarre simulations of it over and over again. So let me be clear, don’t make, distribute or tag me in any f****ing–”

The Bravo host blurted out the full curse word before covering his mouth in horror. He ended his spiel by reiterating that the morbid TikTok trend is not funny.

Cohen later shared a still photo of him covering his mouth in shock as he realized he cursed on live TV. “First time in 13 1/2 years!!! Sorry guys!” he wrote.

Fans reacted to the gaffe on social media.

“’Bout time!” one Twitter user wrote. “We knew you weren’t a prude dude,” another added.

“You looked so stunned. You’re allowed a pass….after all it is your show,” another fan tweeted to Cohen.

“How much is the fine? Because ur always so upset when it happens,” another viewer asked the Bravo star.

According to the FFC, federal law prohibits “obscene, indecent and profane content from being broadcast on the radio or TV,” and that includes “grossly offensive language.” The FCC determines offenses based on context and the time of the broadcast, and offenders can receive a fine or other punishment. “Indecent and profane content are prohibited on broadcast TV and radio between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., when there is a reasonable risk that children may be in the audience,” the FCC states. Cohen’s WWHL F-bomb was dropped just before 10:30 p.m. EST.

Andy Cohen Has Scolded Guests For Cursing & Once Banned 2 “Vanderpump Rules” Stars From WWHL Due to Their Potty Mouths

#WWHL Throwback to when Lala and James couldn’t/wouldn’t stop cursing and Andy doing everything in his power not to lose his sh*t 🤭 pic.twitter.com/5YSiMs5qV8 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 4, 2023

In the past, Cohen has had to call out WWHL guests who’ve broken the no-cursing mandate. In 2015, he became upset with “Vanderpump Rules” stars Lala Kent and James Kennedy for their repeated foul language while on WWHL.

While the visibly drunk duo played a game called “Who’s That Man Getting a Tan?” Cohen became upset with their excrescent use of the F-word and other foul language.

“Is there any way you could stop cussing?” Cohen finally said to Kennedy, per Bravo.com. “I swear to God. You’re driving me nuts. I’m not kidding. It’s happened like eight times.”

According to Us Weekly, Kent later sent an apologetic letter to Cohen, but the damage was done.

Cohen later revealed in a video with his assistant Daryn Carp that he was extremely disappointed in Kent and Kennedy. “It was just gross,” he said in the clip posted on BravoTV.com. “They didn’t stop cursing, and I was really irritated. The viewers hated it. They were cursing so much, whoever our censor is, they’re very liberal, and every time you say a curse word, they block out the sentence before, the sentence after, so it’s like the whole episode was on mute. And it was very irritating. And it just left a really bad taste in my mouth.”

Cohen vowed that he would never again have the bar stars back to his show, although he eventually went back on that. Kent has been sober for more than four years, and Kennedy also quit drinking.

In 2017, Cohen also became frustrated with “Shahs of Sunset” star Mike Shouhed when he repeatedly cursed on WWHL, according to Too Fab.

“Sweetie, we’re on live TV and they bleep you and then they bleep out all these other words and it’s hard to hear around it,” Cohen told Shouhed before reminding him, “It’s like your eighth appearance on the show.”

