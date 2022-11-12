Andy Cohen Pays Tribute to His Dad on His 90th Birthday: Photos

Andy Cohen paid tribute to his dad on a very special day.

The Bravo TV host shared a slideshow on his social media page as his dad, Lou Cohen, celebrated his 90th birthday on November 11, 2022.

Longtime fans may recognize the Cohen patriarch from his past guest appearances on “Watch What Happens Live,” but his famous son’s birthday pics also gave fans a look at how he looked as a young father.

Fans Reacted to Andy Cohen’s Family Photos & Some Think He’s His Dad’s Twin

On his Instagram page, Andy Cohen posted five photos that featured his dad. The first photo was a pic of him wearing a suit and posing in a doorway. Another photo showed the elder Cohen in the kitchen with his wife, Evelyn. In another pic, Cohen’s dad was all smiles as he posed with “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Sonja Morgan.

The final photo was a 1970s throwback of the whole Cohen family: Lou, Evelyn, daughter Emily and a young Andy. In the family photo, the Cohen patriarch had the same big smile that his famous son has.

“My Dad is 90 today!!” Andy captioned the post. “Happy Birthday, Mr. Lou! He is a great role model, kind, calm, fair, flirty, and smart!”

The post received plenty of birthday love from “Real Housewives” stars, including Dolores Catania and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“Let’s all get up on a table and dance for Lou!!!!! Happy Birthday!!!!!” wrote “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rena.

“What a blessing! Happy birthday Lou,” added fellow RHOBH star Sutton Stracke.

“Happy Birthday Lou I wish he was single,” wrote RHONY alum Dorinda Medley, to which Andy Cohen replied, “omg omg omg.”

Other commenters weighed in to say how much the Bravo host looks like his dad when he was younger, and how much Andy’s own son, Ben, looks like him when he was a kid.

“The last photo could be you with little Ben,” one fan wrote of the Cohen father and son. “Andy you look like your dad when he was younger and Ben looks like you when you were younger,” another fan agreed.

Andy Cohen is Close With His Family

Andy Cohen is close with his parents and has featured them in the Bravo Clubhouse in the past. He also has an older sister, Emily Rosenfeld, who works as a jewelry designer, according to Kveller.com.

The future Bravo star was raised in St. Louis, Missouri in the Jewish faith. Cohen told Interview magazine that his first job was a paper route in St. Louis, but that he also worked for his father.

“I also worked for my family business every summer, which was food manufacturing and distribution. I worked the phones, made deliveries, and drove a forklift,” he said.

According to TV Insider, during an appearance on “Finding Your Roots With Henry Gates Jr.,” Cohen said he had a great childhood. “There was no big trauma,” he said. “My parents were always there for me and I was very secure in who I was.”

Once he became a TV star, Cohen’s parents continued to support him – even if they think his show can get a little raunchy at times. “My parents love the show,” he said of WWHL. “But they sometimes think it is too dirty.”

After he became a father himself in 2019, Cohen talked about his parents’ relationship with his son, Ben.

“Ben calls them Ma and Pa… and he Facetimes with every night at dinner, and they’re great,” Cone said on a 2021 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,“ per BravoTV.com. ”I feel like this new grandchild is just like a total curveball for our whole family, and so, he’s bringing us all up and making us all very happy.”

