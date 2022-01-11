Andy Cohen Reveals the Real Reason He Won’t Date Anderson Cooper

It’s no secret that Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are the best of friends. The two met in the 90s after being introduced by a mutual friend, Cooper told Jimmy Fallon back in 2017. Over the years, they’ve built an incredible friendship — but it’s never been anything more than that.

It seems that whenever people see Cohen and Cooper together, they find themselves wondering why the two don’t just get together. They make each other laugh, they are very in tune with one another, and they really know each other quite well — they’ve been friends for 30 years, after all.

Whether it be Cohen bumping into Cooper on the streets of Manhattan or watching Cohen and Cooper together on New Year’s Eve — they hosted CNN’s countdown special — chatter of a possible love connection always seems to spark. Both eligible bachelors — single dads living in the big city — it seems like the perfect match, but Cohen was sort of quick to put the kibosh on any rumors or speculation about him and Cooper taking their friendship to the next level.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shortly after the new year, Cohen called in to The Howard Stern Show for a chat about all things from the live broadcast — including his friendship with Cooper.

“What is it about Anderson Cooper that keeps you from falling in love with him?” Stern asked.

“I just think it’s not what our relationship is based on. We’re just friends; that’s not a part of it. I think, at this point, we know each other too well. We’re not attracted to each other in that way,” Cohen responded.

And while Cohen had no problem admitting that Cooper is “a handsome guy,” he added that the two just aren’t “in that place.”

Cohen does seem to want to find someone to share life with, but he told People magazine that things are very different now that he has a son. “Now there’s an endgame. Are you going to be a good stepfather? It’s changed everything,” he said back in August 2021.

As for what Cohen’s looking for, he says that he likes “very independent people who have their own things going with their own lives, who are very strong in their belief systems.”

Back in 2017, Cohen and Cooper told Fallon how they met.

“You know when straight people know two gay guys, they’re like, ‘Oh, you two should meet,'” Cooper said on “The Tonight Show.” “I knew within 45 seconds, I was never going on a date with Andy Cohen,” Cooper added.

Cooper explained that Cohen broke his cardinal rule by asking about his mother within the “first minute of talking.” For those unfamiliar, Cooper’s mother is Gloria Vanderbilt, an heiress and socialite. She died in 2019.

Cohen said that things “worked out for the best,” as the two have built an incredible friendship, and have been close for many years. As time has gone on, Cohen and Cooper have been able to bond over many things in their lives, perhaps most notably, their little boys, Ben and Wyatt, who are close in age and often get to have playdates.

Cooper seems to be very focused on being a dad, and may also have different criteria for the type of partner that he wants in his life. The most recent update on Cooper is that he’s been living with his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani, and the two co-parent Wyatt despite no longer being an item, according to People magazine.

