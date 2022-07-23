Andy Cohen‘s personal life is fairly hush-hush despite the fact that he’s famous and puts a lot of things out there. The Bravo exec and host has not gone public with a romantic relationship though he has been dating.

In an interview with Extra in February 2022, Cohen admitted that he feels ready to settle down. “I’m just looking for a great guy. I mean, I’m fairly settled, I have a son,” he shared before welcoming his daughter, Lucy.

In July 2022, Cohen chatted a bit more about his love life when he joined the Stern Show Summer School on SiriusXM’s Howard 101. Cohen admitted that he’s been on quite a few dates and that he even introduced someone to his kids. Although Cohen doesn’t seem to be exclusive with anyone at the present time, he dug in on what it’s like for him dating as a single dad of two.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Expressed His Feelings on Dating as a Single Dad

Play

Video Video related to andy cohen admits he introduced someone to his kids 2022-07-23T09:04:08-04:00

Cohen may be ready to settle down with someone but there’s a lot more that goes into it these days, now that he is raising two kids.

“The minute my daughter came home from the hospital and we were home that first night and I was like, ‘wow. This, two feels really like a family.’ And I was like, ‘wow, this feels so good. Like, this is my family. This is what I was meant to be.’ And so I love, I’m just I’m so looking forward to what’s to come, but it’s, it’s really hard,” Cohen admitted.

He went on to say that he’s “had some dates” but that things have gotten “emotionally chaotic” for him because he’s not just looking to find someone for him — he’s looking for a partner and for someone who will eventually love his kids, too.

Cohen Shared That He Introduced Someone to His Son

Cohen candidly shared an experience he had with someone whom he’d been on 15 dates with. He said he got to the point where he felt like he needed to bring up his kids — and his date’s response was quite “interesting” — and unexpected.

“There was a guy that I had been dating and I said to him, at one point ‘you, there’s kind of a third thing in the room here as we’re dating.’ And he said, ‘I know,’ he said, ‘well, what do you think that is?’ I said, ‘it’s that I have a family.’ And he said, ‘oh no, I view that third thing is that you’re famous.’ And I’m like wow. I don’t even think about that. I’m like, we’ve been out 15 times. How has being famous affected any of the times we’ve been out? Like, it’s been fine,” Cohen explained.

“I thought that was interesting, but that’s taking up noise in my head, the dating thing, because I’m like, ‘oh my God, I’m not only dating someone, but I’m dating someone obviously there’s gonna be a point where I’m like, I want you to meet my kids,'” he added.

When radio personality Rahsaan Rogers asked if that person had ever met his kids, Cohen said that he had. And Rogers also asked Cohen how he knows when the time for that is right.

“This is someone who had met my son. We were, I was on a vacation with my son. And so, and I had met this guy when I was on vacation. And so he actually had met him, but the answer, is it just, I just vibed it out when the time felt right,” Cohen responded. Cohen did not shared whether or not this man is still in his life.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen’s ‘Weird’ Comment Has Fans Scratching Their Heads