Andy Cohen Denies Affair Amid Fan Speculation

Speculation surrounding Andy Cohen’s dating life always seems to be a topic of conversation amongst fans.

The Bravo exec tends to keep his personal life out of the tabloids as he raises his two children, Ben and Lucy. Cohen hasn’t gone public with a relationship in years. However, some fans seem to think that he has been having a sort of secret affair with his good friend, John Mayer. In a new interview, Cohen denied that being the case — and he seemed to suggest that the speculation doesn’t bother him in the slightest.

“Let them speculate! I honestly love John Mayer, and he loves me. But because we’re so affectionate toward each other, people don’t know what box to put that in. They assume we’re sleeping with each other, which we are most definitely not,” Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter.

Cohen and Mayer became friends sometime in 2015, bonding over their mutual love of the Grateful Dead, according to EW. They have remained close ever since, but have both maintained that their friendship is strictly platonic.

Here’s what you need to know:

John Mayer Fired Off a Letter to THR After Andy Cohen’s Interview

After reading Cohen’s interview, Mayer penned a letter to The Hollywood Reporter, criticizing the line of questioning regarding the friendship. THR published the letter.

“I read your interview with Andy Cohen, and was intrigued by your line of questioning regarding our friendship,” Mayer began. He questioned the outlet’s claims that fans are “dubious” about a relationship between a “straight rock star” and a “gay TV personality.”

“I think that to suggest that people are dubious of a friendship like mine and Andy’s is to undermine the public’s ability to accept and understand diversity in all facets of culture, be it in art or in real life,” Mayer continued.

“Reinforcing the idea that any gay/straight relationship needs qualification that it’s not sexual devoids everyone involved of their dignity,” he concluded.

Fans Reacted to Andy Cohen & John Mayer’s Comments

Some fans applauded Mayer for calling out the journalist for asking Cohen about their friendship.

“I’m glad John called this interviewer out for trying to extort a salacious click-bait answer out of Andy. Trash magazine move. The fact is that anyone should be able to enjoy the privilege of friendship without risk of being reduced to the lowest common denominator, such as their sexual orientation. Bravo John,” one person wrote on a May 10 Reddit thread.

“I love this so much! I’m surprised he spoke up on this. Saying what needs to be said. I’m proud for him. Similarly, I have many male friends and despise the argument stating members of the opposite sex aren’t capable of genuine friendships. Yes we are and successfully. It’s possible. No sexual motives,” someone else added.

Meanwhile, a few other fans feel Cohen and Mayer’s often flirty interactions could be taken the wrong way.

“Although I do agree with John. These two do kiss and joke on cam in a way that encourages the commentary. Some people will get the humor and laugh. Some won’t. At least John wrote a letter eloquently rather than rant wildly on social media,” another Redditor said.

“Quite simply, if you don’t want people to suspect sex then maybe you shouldn’t share pics of watching VR porn together, or your Facetimes in provocative PJs, or your serenades with kisses on the lips, they could quite possibly avoid this sort of speculation if they didn’t share their affectionate moments with the media,” a fourth comment read.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Devastating Baby Update