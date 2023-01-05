Andy Cohen Makes a Cold Call on Air Amid Feud Rumors

Andy Cohen’s apparent feud with Ryan Seacrest — which was started on New Year’s Eve 2021 — appears to be getting more complicated.

It all started when the Bravo star was hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve countdown alongside his best friend Anderson Cooper. The two had been drinking on air and Cohen made a comment about Seacrest that he later admitted he regretted.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” Cohen said on air during the 2021 broadcast. On New Year’s Eve 2022, Cohen and Cooper decided not to drink alcohol after the network cracked down on drinking on the job, according to People magazine.

Ahead of the live broadcasts, Seacrest weighed in on CNN’s decision to limit alcohol.

“I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN. There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea,” Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly.

Cohen didn’t react to Seacrest’s comments, but the “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” co-host claimed that Cohen “ignored” him on New Year’s Eve.

Cohen Reached Out to Cooper to Set the Record Straight

On the January 3, 2023, episode of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” Seacrest told his co-star that Cohen didn’t even acknowledge him on New Year’s Eve.

“It was funny because my big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy,” Seacrest said, adding, “When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention,” he continued, adding, “I thought maybe I was in the shot. I just wanted to wave and say hi. They have a great show. And Anderson, the best. He turns around and he says, ‘Have a good show.’ Very nice. Andy did not turn around.”

Cohen addressed Seacrest’s comments on the January 4, 2023, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

“I don’t even know what I, I didn’t see Anderson turn around and wave. Usually what Anderson will do, and I should, I should call him back and ask him about this, frankly. But I think he’ll yell at me if I do,” Cohen said on air.

“Usually if [Anderson is] waving at Ryan, he’ll say to me, ‘Hey, there’s Ryan.’ You know what I mean? Yeah. And then I’ll turn around and wave or I’ll say, ‘there’s Ryan,’ but he didn’t do that. Should I call him and yell at him about it? Okay. Hold on. Okay here I go. Oh God, he’s gonna be so mad at me. Oh God. I’m kind of scared,” Cohen continued before dialing Cooper’s phone number.

Cooper Admitted He Didn’t Tell Cohen to Turn Around When Seacrest Was Behind Them

After the CNN anchor answered Cohen’s call, Cohen brought up Seacrest’s comments about New Year’s Eve.

“Seacrest on Kelly’s show yesterday said that…” Cohen began, before Cooper interrupted him.

“Oh, you’re gonna get me involved in a thing with Seacrest,” Cooper said.

“This is a you and I thing because he said on the show that you very politely turned around and waved to him and mouthed to him have a good show and that I didn’t turn around,” Cohen told his friend. Cooper admitted that he did indeed turn around and wave to Seacrest and didn’t alert his NYE co-star that Seacrest was behind them.

“I’m sorry if that wasn’t failing on my part, but yeah, I, I hope that didn’t contribute or anything. I mean, I think, I mean, I’ve, I, I thought I saw you, you know, waving or something,” Cooper said.

Ultimately, Cohen denies intentionally ignoring Seacrest. “I didn’t see him,” he said.

