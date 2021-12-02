Andy Cohen Has Emotional Reunion With Beloved Dog Wacha

Andy Cohen reunited with a loved one that fans haven’t seen for a while.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host had a meetup with his dog, Wacha, who no longer lives with him. In a new photo shared to Instagram (and seen below), the 53-year-old Bravo star looked smitten as the beagle-foxhound mixed breed pup gave him a lick on his cheek.

“Got to see an old friend today,” Cohen captioned the sweet snap.

Fans Reacted to the Photo of Cohen & His Dog

Cohen adopted Wacha from a kill shelter in 2013, according to Us Weekly, but he made the decision to “rehome” him in May 2020 after his longtime companion showed some random signs of aggression toward his son Ben.

Fans were thrilled to see the real-life Wacha in Cohen’s new photo more than a year after he gave him up.

In a comment to the post, the fan account Bravo Historian wrote, “Wait I’m crying.”

“I love this. Never forgotten!!!” wrote “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke.

Cast member Garcelle Beauvais also shared a heart emoji.

“How absolutely beautiful he’ll never forget who you are!!” came another comment.

Others said Cohen needs to get Wacha back.

Cohen Gave Up Wacha in May 2020 After the Pup Showed Some Aggression Toward His Son

Cohen welcomed his son Ben in February 2019 via a surrogate, per The Hollywood Reporter. A little more than a year later it was clear his longtime dog could not live with his baby.

In an emotional Instagram post, Cohen shared the sad news with his followers with a lengthy caption to a video of him petting Wacha.

“I’ve put off sharing this news as long as I could,” Cohen wrote at the time. “As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed. Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted. After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha.”

Cohen revealed that Wacha would have “a permanent home with his second family” in Connecticut and that it was a place that the dog was already familiar with as he went there whenever Cohen went out of town.

“A piece of my heart is gone,” Cohen admitted. “I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me. He opened me up to love…to caring… and ultimately to having a family. “

Cohen revealed that he and Wacha actually rescued each other.

Wacha used to appear in the “Watch What Happens Live” opening credits, but in recent months his animated image was replaced by one of Cohen’s young son, Ben. While fans no longer see Wacha walking down the street with the Bravo host in the WWHL opener, there is a stuffed animal version of him visible in the Bravo Clubhouse, according to BravoTV.com

