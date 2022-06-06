Fans Rip Andy Cohen for ‘Shady’ & ‘Foul’ WWHL Comments

Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” returned on June 5 after a two-week hiatus with appearances by “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora and comedian Sam Jay. However, as the show was airing, fans quickly took to Twitter to call out Andy Cohen over what they said were “shady” questions for Sidora.

Sidora is on her second season of RHOA and the “Step Up” star’s storyline has been focused on her 8-year marriage to Ralph Pittman, which has been going through a difficult patch after she said she caught him having a flirty text exchange with one of his former assistants.

The majority of the questions and comments from Cohen and the audience focused on her relationship with Pittman but many fans weren’t happy with Cohen’s attitude toward the RHOA star.

Fans Slammed Cohen & Said He Had a ‘Shady’ Attitude Toward Sidora

Twitter was filled with comments about Sidora’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” with one person writing, “DAMN i have never seen the viewer questions drag the guest like that before.” Someone else added, “Andy’s behavior towards drew is giving ‘you didnt even need to come.'” Another shared, “One thing about andy he is very biased he can’t even hide it he was shading the hell out of her.”

One person posted on Twitter, “I know Drew can’t say anything because technically Andy’s her boss but I know she feel some way about these questions. They’re acting like she’s not married to this man, has a whole family, couldn’t be me, I would cuss out that whole staff for coming up with this game.”

One person pointed out, “Did Andy really yell out Tampa Bay when Drew said she thinks Ralph’s been faithful???!! Man, that’s tough!” RHOA viewers will recall that Pittman took an unannounced three-day trip to Tampa Bay last season and was confronted about it at the reunion. Someone else said, “Andy is coming for Drew’s neck tonight.” Another agreed, “Andy is shading the s*** out of Drew on #WWHL.”

One person posted, “Andy is acting weird with Drew. What is that about? No eye contact… just dismissive altogether. I can sense she feels that.” One tweet slammed Cohen, “The next thing Andy asked Drew to her face, do you think Ralph has been faithful in their marriage? What type of foul s*** is that, even if nothing has ever happened, why would you ask that in front of this girl? That’s f***** up, y’all should be ashamed.”

One person wrote, “And yet he NEVER has that energy for his beloved erika [Jayne] and [Lisa] rinna.” Someone else said, “Andy has no boundaries with these housewives. Sure they’re on a reality show but the line of questioning and the type of games for Drew tonight is so disrespectful. F****** hell mate!”

The 14th Season of RHOA Has Seen Some Struggles in Sidora & Pittman’s Marriage

The first few episodes of RHOA’s 14th season have shown Sidora and Pittman’s struggles in their marriage and Sidora told her co-star Sanya Richards-Ross that she had recently found a text exchange on her husband’s phone with his new female assistant. She claimed that the messages were quite flirty and his assistant was offering massages to Pittman.

After finding the messages, Sidora decided to “pack up the kids” and go to Chicago for a bit. Sidora has three children, a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship and she shares a 6-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter with Pittman.

Sidora and Pittman later spoke about the exchange and Pittman said he “fired” his assistant. However, when the RHOA star asked him if he was still talking to her, Pittman replied, “I never said we don’t talk anymore, I said we’re not doing business. I said I was no longer going to work with her. If you want me to never talk to her again, you say it out of your mouth.”

Since the premiere of RHOA, Sidora has said in an interview with Distractify that they are still together and in counseling to work on their marriage. “So, we are actively in counseling because I’m not going to sit here and act like our marriage is perfect,” she shared. “We are working to be better.”

