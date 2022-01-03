Andy Cohen Fired by CNN, Will Not Return for NYE 2022: Report

Andy Cohen will not be returning to co-host New Year’s Eve alongside Anderson Cooper on CNN in December 2022, a source told Radar Online in an article published on January 3, 2022.

“We claim to be the most trusted network in news and yet CNN hires Andy Cohen to make a fool out of all of us New Year’s performance?” a “top insider” told the outlet. “Andy doesn’t even work for CNN and yet he has been the face of our network for the past 48 hours. It is embarrassing and real CNN staffers are very angry,” the source added.

The report comes days after a drunk Cohen went on various rants during the live broadcast, calling out Ryan Seacrest and former New York City mayor, Bill de Blasio. The network has not commented on the report that Cohen won’t be asked back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Viewers Called for Cohen to Be Fired After His Drunk Rants

While many viewers thought that Cohen was hilarious, and that his interactions with Cooper were very enjoyable, others slammed CNN for permitting them to drink on live television — and for allowing Cohen to speak so disrespectfully about de Blasio, regardless if people felt what he was saying was true or not.

“Embarrassing. You should be fired! Anyone else acting so carelessly in an employment situation would lose their job. And to think [you’re] a parent,” one Twitter user wrote, tagging Cohen.

“No, you drank too much while working. Not over-served. People from around the world watch the @CNNnewsroom NYE show. That rant was embarrassing to NYC. #whitemaleprivaledge [SIC] any person of color or woman would’ve been yanked [and] fired from the show. Ask @kathy please bring her back!” another added.

“You should be fired and never work in the industry again. You were disgraceful and disrespectful to the Mayor and all Americans,” a third tweet read.

“IF YOU GET DRUNK ON TV, YOU SHOULD GET FIRED…IT’S TIME FOR COHEN TO GO,” someone else wrote.

Cohen Blasted de Blasio in an Epic Rant That Went Viral

Andy Cohen just dragged Bill DeBlasio up and down 7th Avenue #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/5m1DEVvZwx — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) January 1, 2022

Whether you watched Cohen on New Year’s Eve or not, you probably have seen his rant about de Blasio, as it went viral.

“Watching Mayor de Blasio go on his ‘victory lap dance’ after four years as the crappiest term of the mayor of New York,” Cohen began. “Don’t go on a rant,” Cooper pleaded.

“The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara sucka,” Cohen added.

The following morning, Cohen took to social media to wish his fans and followers a Happy New Year. He mentioned that he had been “over-served” the night before, but didn’t seem to have any sort of remorse over anything that he said.

“Andy went too far. I think we can agree that it is CNN who look like losers. Nothing has been made official yet, but internally we have been told that Andy will not be invited back next year. Embarrassing himself is one thing, but embarrassing Anderson Cooper is another. I was already known that Anderson doesn’t want to host next year’s special, he would rather ring the new year in with his son. And without Anderson thankfully there will be no Andy Cohen,” a second CNN source told Radar Online.

