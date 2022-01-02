Is Andy Cohen’s Job in Jeopardy Following His Bill de Blasio Rant?

Andy Cohen co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve special alongside his pal Anderson Cooper, and, like many years past, Cohen got drunk during the broadcast.

While it seems as though producers are all for Cohen and Cooper living it up on New Year’s Eve, this year’s show caused some fans to wonder if Cohen would be fired by the network — in so much as he wouldn’t be invited back to host at the end of 2022. Some even wonder if he’d be let go from Bravo after his scathing rant about former New York mayor, Bill de Blasio.

“Watching Mayor de Blasio go on his ‘victory lap dance’ after four years as the crappiest term of the mayor of New York…” Cohen began. “Don’t go on a rant,” Cooper pleaded. “After four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York… The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara sucka,” Cohen continued.

Many fans loved watching Cohen and Cooper close out the year, but some feel as though Cohen took things too far this year — and some are asking for him to be fired. Many pointed out that comedian Kathy Griffin was fired after a satire about Donald Trump — and that Cohen’s rant isn’t too far off.

Twitter Filled up With People Saying That Cohen Should Be Fired

Andy Cohen just dragged Bill DeBlasio up and down 7th Avenue #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/5m1DEVvZwx — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) January 1, 2022

Cohen received plenty of positive feedback for keeping people entertained on New Year’s Eve, and many found him hilarious. There is something special in the dynamic between Cohen and Cooper, and many social media users, especially on Reddit, couldn’t get enough.

However, there have been people who fall on the opposite side of the spectrum, and many of them have taken to social media to slam Cohen.

“Embarrassing. You should be fired! Anyone else acting so carelessly in an employment situation would lose their job. And to think [you’re] a parent,” one Twitter user wrote, tagging Cohen.

“When is Andy Cohen going to be sent to rehab and quietly fired?” another questioned in response to an article by The Daily Beast.

“You should be fired and never work in the industry again. You were disgraceful and disrespectful to the Mayor and all Americans,” another tweet read.

“If I had ever gotten drunk like that at a sales meeting (not on TV), I would’ve been fired. The few people who did get drunk at company meetings weren’t around long,” a fourth Twitter user pointed out.

Cohen Has Been Making Jokes About His Viral Rant

Cohen didn’t seem too concerned about the things he said when he woke up on January 1, 2022. In fact, the “Watch What Happens Live!” host took to social media to say that he was a bit “over-served.”

“I was a hair over-served last night, but man did I have fun! I hope you did too. Happy New Year everybody,” he captioned an Instagram post.

Cohen has also been sharing other posts about the night on his Instagram Stories, including a Charlie Brown voice over that someone did of his de Blasio rant. Cohen doesn’t seem at all concerned about the things that he said — or his future on the network.

If he loses the CNN gig, it’s just a night of fun, but won’t disrupt his whole year. However, could Bravo take action as well? There are already rumors that Cohen’s time on “WWHL” is coming to a close, so, who knows?

