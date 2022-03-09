Andy Cohen Blasts Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill on Watch What Happens Live: VIDEO

Andy Cohen is fired up about Florida.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host devoted his March 8, 2022 “Jackhole of the Day” segment to a controversial bill that passed the state senate in Florida earlier in the day and is expected to be signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis.

According to ABC News, the Parental Rights in Education bill has been passed by the Florida Senate and House. The bill would prohibit teachers from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms with children in kindergarten through third grade. The vaguely titled bill has been nicknamed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by LBGTQ activists, the outlet reported.

Andy Cohen Called Out Florida Legislature for the Controversial Bill

Cohen is a single, gay father to a 3-year-old son, Benjamin. During his ending WWHL segment, the Bravo host gave details about the bill and then called out Florida Republicans for “pretending to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.”

“There is not a mass conspiracy of kindergarten teachers who are plotting to teach children to be gay,” Cohen said on his live show. “This is one big dog whistle. You’re scaring people into spewing hate and discrimination at the LGBTQ community.”

Cohen also questioned how his young son would be treated in school, based on this bill.

“While the words ‘don’t say gay’ don’t explicitly appear in the bill, as a gay parent, I’m concerned that its deliberately vague language leaves room for it to be interpreted that way,” Cohen said. “Like, if my son went to school and talked about his gay dad during class and the teacher engaged, under your vague, hateful law, that can be considered illegal?”

Cohen also slammed supporters of the bill who have suggested that only “groomers” would oppose it. The WWHL host clarified that “you can’t groom someone to be gay, you’re born gay.”

“The real world has gay people in it, It has people of all different gender identities,” Cohen added. “You can draft all the homophobic and transphobic bills you want, you’re not going to erase us. I just wonder how many children and families need to suffer before our politicians figure that out.”

On social media, Cohen received support from fans and celebrity friends following his impassioned speech about the Florida bill.

“AMEN!” wrote singer Lance Bass.

“Well said Andy!” wrote “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna.

“BRAVO, ANDY!” added former “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley.

Andy Cohen Started the Year off With a Political Rant

The Florida bill hits close to home for Cohen, but as New Year 2022 kicked in, he had a message for the mayor in his own hometown. While hosting CNN’s live New Year’s Eve coverage in Times Square with pal Anderson Cooper, Cohen unloaded on outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in an epic rant.

According to Variety, at the end of the CNN broadcast, Cohen celebrated the swearing-in of incoming mayor Eric Adams as he wished de Blasio a not so fond farewell.

“Let me tell you something. Watching Mayor de Blasio do his ‘victory lap’ dance after four years of the crappiest job as the mayor of New York!” Cohen said on air. “The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, so sayonara, sucka! 2022!”

“It’s a new year,” Cohen continued. “Cause guess what? I have a feeling I’m going to be standing right here next year, and you know what I’m not going to be looking at, dancing as the city comes apart? You!”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals the RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back