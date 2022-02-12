Andy Cohen Doesn’t Follow any Housewives on Instagram — or His Finsta — Here’s Why

Andy Cohen may be the executive producer of the Housewives franchise, and he may have developed some close friendships with some of the stars over the years, but that doesn’t mean that he wants to follow them on Instagram.

During the Ask Andy segment at a “Watch What Happens Live” taping in January, Cohen shared that it’s true that he doesn’t follow any of the Housewives on Instagram — but he does follow them all on Twitter. The reason? Cohen said that if he follows one, he would have to follow them all — “because it’s only fair” — and he just isn’t interested.

Cohen is thought to be close with former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel, as well as Teresa Giudice from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” according to People magazine, but he doesn’t follow either of them on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Admitted He Has a Finsta





Play



Andy Cohen Forgot He Met Timothée Chalamet | WWHL During Ask Andy, Andy Cohen tells the audience about the first time he met Timothée Chalamet and how Timothée reminded him when they later met again at the Call Me by Your Name premiere. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live/videos Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like… 2022-01-28T17:00:12Z

Someone in the audience asked Cohen if he had a Finsta. For those who may be unfamiliar, a Finsta is a “slang term” that is used to describe a fake Instagram account, according to The New York Times.

“It is a term many users ascribe to secondary accounts they create for themselves on Instagram, where their identities — and, often, the content of their posts — are obscured to all but a small, carefully chosen group of followers,” The New York Times reports. Often, people will create a Finsta if they want their Instagram activity to go unnoticed, perhaps by work colleagues or families.

As The New York Times points out, some celebrities have Finstas so that they can privately interact with close friends and family, share photos, and keep things out of the public eye, while still having a public account with millions of followers.

Someone at WWHL asked Cohen if he had a Finsta that he followed some of the Housewives stars on. “I have a Finsta,” he responded. “And I don’t follow any of the Housewives on my Finsta, either.”

As for what Cohen’s Finsta may be, it’s likely something completely obscure, private, and may not even have his real photo — that’s all part of the Finsta life.

Cohen Admitted That He Hates ‘1 or 2’ Housewives Stars

Cohen took another question from an audience member that sort of put him on the spot, but he seemed to answer honestly without any issue.

“Do you have Housewives that you hate as much as we do but you keep them on for good TV?” someone asked.

“Maybe one or two,” Cohen admitted. He cracked a slight smile, but seemed to be telling the truth. Cohen didn’t dive any deeper into that hole, and he did not reveal who the “one or two” Housewives are.

Of course, many of the Housewives have developed close relationships with Cohen over the years, but it’s not always easy to get along with these women, as the majority have very big personalities (which some might say is the reason that they are great reality television stars to begin with).

READ NEXT: Bravo Makes Big Announcement About Andy Cohen’s WWHL