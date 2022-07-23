Andy Cohen Shares Heartbreaking News With Fans

Andy Cohen is mourning the loss of one of his close friends.

On July 23, 2022, Cohen took to Instagram to pay tribute to Diane Ronnau, who worked as a producer for CBS for the past 32 years, according to her LinkedIn account. Cohen and Ronnau worked together in 1996 and became friends.

“The close friendships that develop in a work environment are often the most special and intimate. At CBS NEWS, I was a band of three with my ‘CBS Wives’, Diane Ronnau & Mary Noonan, beginning in ’96. Diane, the gorgeous brunette firecracker above, lost a 16 year battle with cancer last night,” Cohen’s Instagram caption read, in part.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ronnau Was Diagnosed With Cancer in 2006

In 2006, Ronnau started having some back pain, according to CBS Evening News. She treated with Advil, but her pain become much worse. She also had some yellowing in her eyes and tests showed that her “pancreas was blocked by a mass” and she needed surgery. After the surgery, Ronnau was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Ronnau started treatment, which included chemotherapy, and, within a year, her cancer was in remission. Ronnau went back to work and was continuously monitored by doctors. Ronnau would go on to live several more years, raising her boys, working, and undergoing treatment as advised by her doctors.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, “Stage IV pancreatic cancer has a five-year survival rate of 1 percent. The average patient diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer will live for about 1 year after diagnosis.”

Ronnau is survived by her twin boys, Aiden and Ben.

Cohen & Other Colleagues Left Touching Tributes for Ronnau on Social Media

Cohen shared a few photos from memories that he shared with Ronnau over the years. He added some detail about Ronnau, describing her using adjectives like “adventurous” and “fearless.”

“Di’s spirit, drive and confidence were legendary. We called her ‘The Expert’ because she WAS.. As is fitting a CBS NEWS producer, she literally knew about everything. I’m full of great, joyful memories of her. Even before summoning the courage to fight this disease for two decades, she was the most adventurous, fearless person you’d meet,” he wrote.

“She was a world travelor [sic] who thought nothing of catching a movie on her way to the airport. She could get her way with anybody. She once waved two pilots to pull their plane back into the gate to pick her late ass up! She was a legend to all who knew her, and her memory inspires me to grab life by the balls every day. Sending all my love to Di’s family, especially her sons Aiden & Ben,” he concluded.

A few other friends on Ronnau shared similar tribute posts on social media.

“So heartbroken to learn of the death of our great CBS News colleague Diane Ronnau. Such a stalwart part of our Los Angeles Bureau. She was a wonderful and so intelligent woman who was oh so wise. (I am sorry Diane that I used the word “so” three times) RIP Diane,” Ronnau’s colleague Steve Futterman wrote in a Facebook post.

