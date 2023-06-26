Andy Cohen Has Some Plans in Place

Andy Cohen has had a very busy year. Not only has his schedule been filled with his sometimes-daily “Watch What Happens Live” tapings, but he has also been promoting his latest book “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up” and raising his two children, Ben, 4, and Lucy, 1.

In a June 22 interview with E! News, Cohen revealed that he is ready to relax, and has plans in place to make sure he has a nice Summer with his children.

“I just spent several years building a dream house on the beach and it’s finally done, so I’m going to be spending a lot of time with my family out there,” Cohen said, “That’s my big plan. I’m staying local, staying in my new house and just want to experience the summer with them.”

Andy Cohen First Stayed in His Beach House 28 Years Ago

Cohen’s beach house was a dream nearly three decades in the making. While on the “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” podcast in December 2022, Cohen revealed that he stayed in his beach house as a rental property 28 years prior to making the purchase himself.

“I stayed in that beach house for 28 years, and I loved it so much,” Cohen said, “It was a sweet little love shack. I always said the only thing that would get me to leave this house would be if I was ever lucky enough to have a house on the ocean. And I actually never envisioned myself able to afford that. That was not in my realm… I just came from the walk-through at my new beach house, which will be done, god knows when. Maybe the end of the year.”

Besides his Hamptons beach house, Cohen also bought a penthouse in New York City’s West Village, which Dirt reported on in August 2022, along with pictures of the penthouse. The final asking price before Cohen’s purchase was listed at $18.3 million, and prior to any changes by the WWHL host, the layout featured two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

Andy Cohen Has Thoughts About His Children’s Careers

Cohen has speculated over Ben’s future career before, sharing a video of his son playing with magnetic building blocks in a May 2023 Instagram story.

“What is this, Ben? Is that an airport? And it looks like there’s a place for boats too,” Cohen asked his son in the video, who responded, “This is the boat home. That is the helicopter home.”

“Wow, this is really good! I think you’re gonna be an architect, Ben,” Cohen said.

Bravo fans have wondered before if Ben and Lucy are due for any onscreen appearances given their father’s extensive experience. In a May 2023 live episode of the “Bitch Sesh” podcast, Andy was asked by one audience member, “[Do you think] siblings are – not ‘set to fail’, but ‘can succeed’ in reality TV, and if Lucy and Ben were to be on reality TV what advice would you give them?”

“I don’t know, right now it’s a lot of poop and blocks,” Cohen responded, with co-host Danielle Schneider joking, “That’s basically ‘New York’ though.”

