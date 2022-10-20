Andy Cohen Called Out by Below Deck Fan Favorite

Hannah Ferrier’s new show, “The Real Love Boat,” premiered on October 5 in Australia and sees the former “Below Deck Med” chief stew help singles find love on a Princess Cruises voyage through the Mediterranean.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Ferrier spoke with The Hit Network about the upcoming show as well as her past on Bravo. During the short interview, the Australian native threw a bit of shade toward Bravo head Andy Cohen as the “Below Deck” reunion host.

Ferrier acknowledged that while Cohen “definitely” has his favorites among the Bravolebrities, the “Watch What Happens Live” host is “great at his job, he’s a professional.” That said, Ferrier explained that she got annoyed when the “Below Deck” reunions would come around because she said it was apparent that Cohen hadn’t watched the season.

“It used to be a little bit annoying cause you could tell that he didn’t watch the show,” she spilled. While Cohen never admitted it, she said it “used to annoy me a little bit” that he wasn’t fully aware of everything that had happened. She laughed that she didn’t want to say anything to “piss him off.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Hannah Ferrier Said She Still Had a Lot of Fun Doing WWHL Appearances

Ferrier said she did really enjoy her appearances on “Watch What Happens Live,” describing the Clubhouse experience as “so much fun.”

“You go into hair and makeup like four hours earlier and they just start plying you with champagne so you’re really loose-lipped when you actually go on — and it’s live,” she spilled to The Hit Network.

Ferrier posted about the premiere of her new show, Australia’s “The Real Love Boat,” and the chief stew got some support in the comments from a “Below Deck” legend, Captain Lee Rosbach himself. “Break a leg kiddo,” the original franchise’s captain wrote. Other posts about the show’s premiere picked up support and love from other “Below Deck” stars like Colin Macy-O’Toole, Julia d’Albert Pusey and Anastasia Surmava.

Hannah Ferrier’s New Show ‘The Real Love Boat’ Premiered in Early October

Ferrier’s new show caused a bit of confusion among U.S. fans who tuned into CBS to see Ferrier only to be greeted by a completely different crew, led by hosts Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn.

Two versions of “The Real Love Boat” actually premiered on the same day, October 5, with a U.S. version airing on CBS and the Australian version featuring Ferrier airing on Channel 10. Both shows have the same concept of crew members helping singles on the cruise find love. Additionally, both were filmed on Princess Cruises ships sailing the Mediterranean. However, while Ferrier is in the role of cruise director on the Australian version, CBS viewers will see Matt Mitcham as the cruise director instead.

Ferrier teased that the Australian show will have “quite a bit of drama” and some of the couple swaps will lead to certain singles feeling unhappy. “There’s definitely some drama and a few tears but that’s kinda what we like in our reality TV isn’t it?” she said in her interview.

The former chief stew also revealed that the show has left in some of the bloopers and it’s made for a “really funny and really different” viewing experience.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’