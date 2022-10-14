Andy Cohen Shares a Peek at His New Life

Andy Cohen gave fans a peek at his new life. The 53-year-old “Watch What Happens Live” host and his best friend, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, hung out together on a Saturday afternoon, but it was their kids who dictated what they did on their day off.

Cohen and Cooper are both single dads who each have two kids. The Bravo host welcomed his son, Benjamin Allen, in February 2019, per Us Weekly, then announced the birth of his daughter, Lucy Eve, via surrogate in April 2022. Cooper also has two kids, sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, who was born in February 2022 via surrogate. Cooper co-parents his kids with his ex, Benjamin Maisani, per Page Six.

In 2019, Cohen revealed that he decided to have kids on his own because he didn’t want to “wait” to find a partner. He also admitted that being a dad greatly changed his stance on dating.

“I think that I will probably be looking for different types of guys,” he told People. “I’ll be looking for guys you want to bring home to Mom or bring home to your son.”

Andy Cohen Revealed That His Saturdays Are Not Like They Used to Be

In an Instagram post shared in October 2022, Cohen gave fans a look at what a typical weekend looks like for him and Cooper. In a video posted to his page, Cohen could be seen out with his pal and several noisy kids could be heard in the background. The duo stood in front of bookshelves, but the noise level was way too loud to be a library. Cooper held his son Sebastian in his arms, while Cohen clutched his drink of the day: water. He captioned the post,” Saturday Funday.”

“Saturday afternoon, just a mellow Saturday,” Cohen cracked to Cooper as the noisy kids screamed in the clip. “ Life has certainly taken a turn.”

“Wow, Saturday, we’re getting our party on, huh?” Cohen added. “ This is awesome. Remember when we used to be guys around town. Do you remember that?”

Fans reacted to the post, with many saying they love Cohen and Cooper’s friendship. “You two going on your parenthood journey,” one fan wrote.

When another follower suggested that Cohen and Cooper “should get married already,” another fired back with, “Get married? Why ruin a great friendship?”

Anderson Cooper Revealed That Andy Cohen Has Changed A Lot Since Becoming a Dad

Before he became a father, friends would be hard-pressed to find Cohen at home. During a 2019 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,“ Cooper revealed that it was weird to find Cohen always at home once Ben was born.

“He’s at home, like, all the time, and it’s very strange for Andy to be at home,” Cooper said at the time, per BravoTV.com. “So you’ll get calls from Andy and he’s like, ‘Hey, I’m at home if you want to come by. I’m just here, hanging out.'”

“Every week, I call Anderson, like, Tuesday I’m like, ‘What are you doing this weekend?’ I’m like, ‘I’m around,” Cohen chimed in.

