WATCH: Andy Cohen Gets His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Andy Cohen was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 4, 2021, and the ceremony included speeches from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais as well as his close friend John Mayer. Cohen, 53, shared the news on his Instagram, writing, “I got a STAR!!! And I’m gonna be floating from today for a long time. Thank you John, Garcelle & Lisa for helping make today incredibly special.”

The “Watch What Happens Live” host’s son Benjamin, who was celebrating his third birthday on the same day, was also present at the ceremony. Andy kicked off his speech by telling viewers a “drinking word” for his remarks, “dream,” and then said the word several times afterward:

In typical @Andy Cohen fashion, he provided a drinking word ("dream") during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony—and then said it a bunch of times. https://t.co/nlLmweaxhA pic.twitter.com/vDtIr7Tscs — Variety (@Variety) February 4, 2022

He also spoke about his placement in the Walk of Fame, noting that being placed between RuPaul and The Go-Go’s was “so cool” and gave him goosebumps. Here is that clip:

"I'm situated between RuPaul and The Go-Go's, it's so cool to me." 👑@Andy reflects on his iconic Walk of Fame placement at today's unveiling of his Hollywood star! ✨ pic.twitter.com/YFaCXnlWvX — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) February 4, 2022

The entire stream is available here, with the ceremony beginning 18 minutes into the video:





Play



Andy Cohen – Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony – Live Stream

John Mayer Roasted the Housewives in His Speech During the Ceremony

Cohen’s good friend Mayer had some touching words for the honoree during his speech, telling the crowd that Cohen brings “a much-needed ray of sunshine into our lives.” However, the musician also added some humor to his remarks and said he watched every “Housewives” franchise to prepare for that moment.

.@JohnMayer says he watched every "Housewives" franchise to prepare for @Andy Cohen's Walk of Fame star ceremony: "He's got the charm of Karen Huger, the depth of Kandi Burruss, and he can party like Vicki Gunvalson in Mexico." https://t.co/nlLmweaxhA pic.twitter.com/pKOsv75BrR — Variety (@Variety) February 4, 2022

“He’s got the charm of Karen Huger, the depth of Kandi Buruss, and he can party like Vicki Gunvalson in Mexico,” Mayer joked. He also dragged “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s” Lisa Barlow in another comment, saying:

There are times in life when you just need a friend you can count on. For example, when Homeland Security shows up to the Beauty Lab and Laser parking lot and your friend’s life is suddenly in shambles, will you be a Heather Gay or a Lisa Barlow? Andy is forever a Heather Gay.

Mayer was referring to a scene from RHOSLC’s second season, when Homeland Security showed up and arrested star Jen Shah, charging her with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Afterward, while Gay showed her support for her co-star, Barlow consulted with her lawyers before deciding if she’d proceed with a friendship. Here is that clip:

.@johnmayer pays tribute to @Andy Cohen as he receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: "When you just need a friend you can count on…will you be a Heather Gay or a Lisa Barlow? Andy is forever a Heather Gay." https://t.co/nlLmweaxhA pic.twitter.com/iUlnopfGaI — Variety (@Variety) February 4, 2022

In addition to Mayer’s speech, RHOBH stars Rinna and Beauvais spoke about Cohen’s induction into the Walk of Fame. The two gushed about the executive producer and talk show host, with Beauvais joking that they weren’t only complimenting him because he’s their boss. Those comments can be viewed here:

Many Bravo Stars & Other Celebrities Reacted to Cohen’s Induction Into the Walk of Fame

Social media was flooded with reactions to Cohen receiving a star, with many Bravo stars and celebs showing their love for the producer. RHOA OG Sheree Whitfield tweeted, “Congratulations, @Andy on your Hollywood Star. You deserve it! I hope this day is as amazing as you, boo!” Barlow wrote, “Congratulations, @Andy, on your well deserved STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!”

“Shahs of Sunset” star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi commented on Cohen’s Instagram post, “That prom pose with you and John is perfection! Congrats again Andy!” Jen Shah, Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, Fredrik Eklund and Reza Farahan were just some of the Bravolebrities who shared their congratulations.

Khloe Kardashian, Nicki Minaj and Kelly Ripa were also among the celebs who congratulated Cohen on the honor.

