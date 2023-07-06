Andy Cohen Reveals Who He Thinks Is ‘the Hottest Guy on Bravo Right Now’

Bravo producer Andy Cohen complimented “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” star Amir Lancaster in a June 2023 interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. During the interview, Cohen was requested to share who he believes “is the hottest guy on Bravo right now.”

“I think Amir from ‘Summer House’ is really handsome,” said the father of two.

The publication reported that Lancaster, who became a Bravo star in 2023 after joining “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” for its first season, responded to Cohen’s comment in a statement.

“Hopefully this means I’ve earned a spot in the Bravo family and a seat at Andy’s dinner table next time I’m in New York!” stated Lancaster.

Andy Cohen Spoke About Having Difficulty Dating as a Single Parent to Two Children

Cohen spoke about having difficulty dating as a single parent to two children during a July 2022 “The Howard Stern Show” interview. He stated that while he goes on dates, “it has gotten more emotionally chaotic” because of his son, Benjamin, 4, and Lucy, 1. He shared that he had gone on 15 dates with someone and felt that his family was “kind of a third thing in the room” during the relationship. The unnamed individual stated, however, that he “view[ed] the third thing is that [he is famous].”

“I’m like, ‘We’ve been out 15 times, how is being famous affected any of the times we’ve been out?’ It’s been fine,” continued Cohen. “So that was interesting, but that is taking up noise in my head, the dating thing because I’m like ‘Oh my god, I’m not only dating someone, but I’m dating someone — obviously there’s going to be a point where I’m like I want you to meet my kids.’”

Cohen discussed having challenges while raising his children in a May 2023 interview with TODAY. The “Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up” author stated that he feels pressure to make sure his son and daughter know he is present in their lives.

“I want to be everything for them. I think as a single parent there is – for any parent, but as a single parent there is a feeling of I need to be there and I’m always kicking myself for time not spent with them,” said Cohen. “And trying to dissect what it all means, and seeking out parent friends for advice. But I wouldn’t trade it for the world, by the way.”

Cohen also revealed why he decided to have a second child. He explained that he “wanted a girl” and to give his son a sibling.

“I just wanted him to have a family. I have an older sister, we always were an unit growing up and it’s like build-in buddies, and I just wanted a family that we could say, this is us,” stated the 55-year-old.

Andy Cohen Said He Was ‘in Love With’ John Mayer in June 2023

Cohen joked that he was “in love” with his friend, singer John Mayer during a June 2023 interview on “The Howard Stern Show.”

“We are in love with each other,” said the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host.

He clarified that they are have a purely platonic friendship.