Andy Cohen Ends ‘Feud’ That Followed ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scandal

Andy Cohen gave an update on a “feud” he found himself in with a celebrity in the aftermath of the “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal.

Weeks after “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval sat down for a post-scandal interview on Howie Mandel’s “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast and Cohen dubbed the host the “Jackhole of the Day,” Cohen revealed that he heard from Mandel himself.

On the June 5, 2023, episode of “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen asked his co-host, John Hill, “Guess who DMed me?,” then added the hint, “Someone that I was in a feud with.”

When Hill couldn’t figure out who it was, Cohen revealed, “Howie Mandel DM’d me over the break. He DM’d me and said, ‘You’re making amazing TV. I was honored to be your Jackhole.’”

“I loved that and I DM’d him back and I said, ‘Howie, being in a feud with you — feud in quotes — was my honor,’ with a bunch of hearts. So, I feel like Howie and I, we’re back,” the ”Watch What Happens Live” host added.

Andy Cohen Roasted Howie Mandel Following His Podcast Interview With Tom Sandoval

Following Mandel’s April 2023 interview with Sandoval, the “Deal or No Deal” host was ripped for his lack of research on the “Vanderpump Rules” scandal. Mandel didn’t know who several key players were in the “Vanderpump Rules” world, and he offered a sympathetic ear to Sandoval, who is hated by fans for cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Cohen wasted no time in giving Mandel the dreaded “Jackhole of the Day” title on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Tonight’s Jackhole [of the Day] goes to the fact that Howie Mandel apparently didn’t know what he was getting himself into with his interview of Tom Sandoval today, because it seems like maybe he didn’t do his homework?” Cohen said on “Watch What Happens Live.” After noting that both Sandoval and Mandel were being dragged on social media, he warned Mandel, “Howie, you have to be careful before you take a side. Bravo fans are very passionate. And Howie, you gotta binge ‘Pump Rules,’ dude, you’ll thank me later, and then do the interview again.”

Cohen also addressed Mandel’s surprising interview with Sandoval during a guest spot on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “I just thought I was it was just so surreal,” Cohen said, before noting that he figured Sandoval knows Mandel through his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, and must have made some kind of deal to be on his show for his first post-scandal interview outside of Bravo.

“By the way, I had already sat down with Tom and did the confrontational interview with him, so I figured, okay, he clearly has a deal with him where this is going to be a friendly space,“ Cohen added. “And there was a part of me that just thought, okay, I was annoyed, but I also thought okay, go do this because I just didn’t see it landing well, and I certainly didn’t see him coming to the [Bravo] Clubhouse landing well either.”

Howie Mandel Has No Regrets About How His Interview With Tom Sandoval Went

While Mandel was slammed for being Team Sandoval on his podcast, he revealed that he has no regrets about how the interview went. While speaking with Extra TV, he admitted that he doesn’t watch “Vanderpump Rules” and simply knows Sandoval on a personal level.

“I met Tom at a wedding,” he said. “He’s a friend of a friend… I saw this Scandoval thing going into all this normal news cycle… and it was big! I didn’t know what it was … He seemed like a very nice guy… My whole take from it was: ‘I don’t understand why this is as huge as it is.’”

Mandel also clapped back at Cohen’s comment that Cohen that he “didn’t do his homework” on Sandoval.

“I don’t need to do homework,” Mandel said. “I know who he is… I wasn’t gonna weaponize his information and kind of, you know, challenge him on each thing. Those people that watch Bravo, you could challenge any piece of information you get from my podcast, but it’s just amazing how it has blown up everywhere.”

Mandel said he told Sandoval that he would allow him to tell his side of Scandoval and that he wouldn’t “judge it.” “It’s not a deposition, it’s a podcast.” Mandel said, adding that he has “empathy” for everyone involved in the situation.

Mandel also spoke out in an interview on “The Viall Files” podcast, where he reiterated that he doesn’t regret his approach to the Sandoval interview.

“I would not do anything differently,” Mandel said in a May interview with Nick Viall. “I’m not going to put him in an uncomfortable position. I told him, ‘You want to speak, come on and talk.’ My point is — and the reason I wanted to [have him on the podcast] — that I still don’t understand [the outrage around Scandoval].”

