Andy Cohen Shares Video of His Daughter Lucy’s New Hairdo

Andy Cohen is a proud Dad!

In a new video posted to his Instagram page on Nov. 6, Cohen shared a sweet video of him and his 6-month-old daughter, Lucy Eve as she sported a new Flintstones-style hairdo.

“I am feeling really bullish about this ‘Pebbles’ hairdo,” Cohen said in the video, as Lucy crawled on his chest, wearing her hair in a short ponytail on the top of her head, complete with a navy blue bow. “It’s so easy to do and it’s fashion, with the bow. It’s really good.”

The Bravo host continued, “I mean, I know this is the oldest hairdo in time, but this is gonna be fun, doing her hair.”

Cohen welcomed his first child, Benjamin Allen Cohen, in February 2019 via surrogate, and his second child, Lucy Eve Cohen, in April 2022, also via surrogate. At the time, Cohen kept it hidden from the public that he was expecting a second child.

Andy Cohen Has Opened up About His Experience Being a Single Parent of Two

During a Nov. 1 interview with TODAY Parents, Cohen spoke about how his life has changed since having two children, and what it’s like to be a single parent.

“I’m home most nights, which is totally not me,” Cohen told the outlet during the interview. ”My priorities have really shifted. I just need to be around more.”

Cohen continued, “I think also being a single parent… you’re the only one. I mean you can have as much help as you want, but you are the only parent. There’s an added weight that you put on yourself, and (your kids) put on you, and that’s natural.”

In December 2018, Cohen made the announcement that he was going to become a Dad during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father,” Cohen revealed at the time.

Some Famous Stars Helped Cohen Get Ready for Parenthood

During a February 2019 interview with People shortly after he became a Dad, Cohen revealed which of his famous friends helped him prepare for parenthood.

“Kelly Ripa helped me find my baby nurse, who’s incredible,” Cohen told the outlet at the time. Sarah Jessica [Parker] sat with me for three hours on a Saturday and helped me do my registry. And she lent me clothes and burp cloths that she had saved from her kids.”

Cohen also added, “I want Benny to be surrounded by as many women as possible. Women have played such a key role in my life. My most important relationship has probably been with my mom. He will be surrounded by women. He needs it. We all need it.”

Cohen also shared what moments he’s looking forward to in his son’s life, including his Bar Mitzvah, his first day of school, and being on the beach together.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals How He Really Feels About ‘Housewives’ Reunion Receipts