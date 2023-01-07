Andy Cohen Calls Out Late Night Host

Andy Cohen called out a fellow late-night host in a recent interview. The Bravo star has been the host of “Watch What Happens Live“ since 2009 and has taped more than 1620 episodes as of this writing, per IMDb.

Cohen’s chatfest features a wide array of celebrity guests, including regular appearances by Real Housewives stars and cast members from other Bravo shows. WWHL is known for its unique format and games, but while speaking on his best friend’s podcast, Cohen took issue with a rival show that seemingly copied him.

Andy Cohen Called Out James Corden’s Talk Show For Copying His WWHL Set

Cohen’s show is taped at the Bravo Clubhouse, which is known for its pop culture theme. The set includes shelves loaded with TV and movie-themed memorabilia and a full bar.

While speaking on his best friend Bruce Bozzi’s new podcast, “Table for Two,” in late 2022, Cohen talked about how his talk show paved the way for other shows, including “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

“I’m not a comedian [and] I think [WWHL is] a different type of talk show,” Cohen told Bozzi. “I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that ‘Watch What Happens Live’ redefined what the late-night talk show is. [WWHL] was the first bar on late night, [then] James Corden got a bar. James Corden kind of wound up …”

“Ripping off your set,” Bozzi blurted out.

“There you go!” Cohen agreed, later adding, “It’s, like, ’Great, copy my set. Go with God.’”

Cohen also admitted that he still feels like an outsider in the late-night game, despite helming his show for 13 years. “Years ago, there was a big photoshoot that ‘Vanity Fair’ did of all of the late-night talk show hosts and they left me out of it, but they added in James Corden who wasn’t even on the air yet and Trevor Noah who had just started,” he noted.

Cohen previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he feels he has ”grown” as a host since the early days of “Watch What Happens Live.” “Look, I’m no David Letterman, but I definitely feel like in my own little ways I’ve grown,” he said in 2016.

James Corden’s Talk Show Will End in 2023

What's cooler than a brand new #LateLateShow set? A Late Late Show set with a bar. http://t.co/dMyqSegHeN pic.twitter.com/cSh9Wg0CDB — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 27, 2015

Corden debuted his late-night CBS talk show, “The Late Late Show,” in 2015 and recently announced that the show will end in 2023. “When I took the job, I always saw it as an adventure rather than a final destination,” he told Variety.

But when Corden’s show first premiered six years after WWHL, Entertainment Tonight shared a teaser of his set. The 164-seat studio at CBS Television City in Los Angeles featured shelves loaded with vinyl record albums, a gumball machine, and other items. In addition, the set had a loaded bar, just like “Watch What Happens Live.”

“What’s cooler than a brand new #LateLateShow set? A Late Late Show set with a bar?” came a Twitter teaser touting Corden’s set in 2015.

