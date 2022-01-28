Andy Cohen Tells ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor ‘Hates You’

Andy Cohen brought up a blast from the past during the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

On the season 9 update show, the Bravo host asked the cast if they were “still in touch” with former co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. The couple announced their exit from “Vanderpump Rules” in December 2020.

Scheana Shay was the first to answer, revealing that she had just seen the two a few days earlier when they “had all the babies together.”

When Cohen asked Tom Sandoval how he would characterize his relationship with Taylor today, the Schwartz and Sandy’s partner revealed not much has changed since their falling out more than two years ago. “We’re in different places in our lives,” Sandoval said. “I see him around. We’ll say hi. Maybe we’ll take a shot together.”

But Sandoval’s girlfriend, Ariana Madix, interjected with, “But then he didn’t come to Katie {Maloney’s] Christmas party because you were there.” “I have no idea,” Sandoval replied.

“He hates you,” Cohen confirmed. “Yes. Yes,” Madix agreed.

Cohen also asked Lisa Vanderpump if she has been in touch with the former “Vanderpump Rules” stars. “[Brittany] has actually been supportive of the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation,” the SUR owner said.

The cast agreed that Cartwright is a “sweet person,” and poked fun at Taylor’s “famous last words” during what would be his final moments on “Vanderpump Rules,” when he called the reality series his “show.”

Jax Taylor Previously Said He Doesn’t ‘Hate’ Sandoval, But he Doesn’t Seem to Like Him Much

Sandoval and Taylor had a falling out in 2019 when Taylor felt his longtime friend wasn’t doing enough in his role as best man for his wedding. Once he left “Vanderpump Rules” and became a father – Taylor and Cartwright welcomed their son Cruz in April, 2021 — the two had even less reason to interact.

In November 2021, Taylor told Access Hollywood that he has barely seen or spoken to Sandoval since leaving “Vanderpump Rules.”

“No, since the show I think I saw him maybe twice,” he said in a video interview. “Once was at a gathering at Kristen’s [Doute] house. And then I saw him somewhere else. I mean, we’re cordial. I mean, I’m 42. I’m not gonna go, ‘I hate you,’ and this and that. I’m like, ‘How are you? How are you doing? Life is good. Great.’ That’s it. Like a matter of a dozen words since we filmed.’”

Taylor explained that he has no hard feelings toward Sandoval, but their lives are just very different. “It’s nothing against him personally,” Taylor said of Sandoval. “I’m just going a different way in my life. He’s going a different way in his. Nothing wrong with that. It’s just growing.”

But in March 2020, Taylor criticized Sandoval after his former friend went to great lengths to get him a signed samurai sword for his 40th birthday.

“See but this is the thing about Tom, what he does,” Taylor said on the “Vanderpump Rules Aftershow.” “I know people say look at all the stuff he does. To me — and I don’t mean this the wrong way – it’s ‘Look what I did, look what I did.’ So he [does it] not just for me, but for everybody else. And I’m not wrong about that.”

Taylor also told Hollywood Life that after the wedding drama, which included him not being able to get a hold of his best man for some of his events, he just “needed a break” from him.

Tom Sandoval Is Often Asked About His Relationship With Jax Taylor

In interviews, Sandoval is still often asked about Taylor. In September, he told Us Weekly that he doesn’t talk to Taylor “as much” as he used to, then added, “They’re busy, we’re busy.”

But they do cross paths within their friend group. While speaking on the ‘’Teahive Movie Night” podcast with Toxsique Diamond in early November 2021, Sandoval revealed that he ran into Taylor at Stassi Schroeder’s house in October. He also recently saw the former SUR bartender while celebrating Katie Maloney’s 35th birthday in January 2022.

During a January 18 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Sandoval said that when it comes to his relationship with Taylor, “we try to keep it below the belt.”

“We’re fine,” he added. “I mean, we don’t hang out the way we used to.”

