Andy Cohen Says He’s Heard From Former Bravo Star ‘a Lot’ Following VPR Scandal

“Vanderpump Rules” personalities Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have broken up after dating for nearly a decade. According to TMZ, Madix decided to end her relationship after discovering that Sandoval was romantically involved with their castmate Raquel Leviss.

While recording the March 5 episode of his SiriusXM radio program, “Radio Andy,” Bravo executive producer, Andy Cohen, shared that his “phone was so activated” when the news of Sandoval’s infidelity broke on March 3. Cohen revealed he received messages from Bravo celebrities, including former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor, about the situation. As fans are aware, Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, exited the series following season 8 in 2020.

“Heard from Jax a lot,” revealed Cohen.

During the “Radio Andy” episode, Cohen noted that Cartwright and Taylor live in Valley Village, where Madix and Sandoval still reside. He also mentioned that Katie Maloney and her ex-husband Tom Schwartz were residents in the area. The “Watch What Happens Live” host seemed to reference that Taylor was unfaithful during his relationship with Cartwright, which was a main storyline in season 6.

“Those three couples bought houses together in the Valley – isn’t it fascinating that Jax and Brittany are the last couple standing,” stated Cohen.

Jax Taylor Referenced Tom Sandoval’s Affair on Twitter

Taylor has shared his thoughts on Sandoval’s affair in several Twitter posts. On March 3, the reality television personality suggested that he was not surprised by the incident and tweeted, “I’ve called a lot of things on that show that people never believed… everything I say always ends being true.. #pumprules.”

In a March 16 Twitter post, Taylor also shared he believed Madix is now “the number one guy in the group,” referencing his infamous declaration in season 4, episode 16.

Jax Taylor Took Issue With Tom Sandoval in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8

While Sandoval was a groomsman at Taylor’s 2019 wedding, the co-stars were at odds before the nuptials. In season 8, episode 7, Sandoval questioned Taylor and Cartwright’s original choice of marriage officiant, Ryan Dotson, due to his anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments on social media. The couple later replaced the pastor with singer Lance Bass.

While speaking to People magazine in March 2020, alongside Cartwright, Taylor shared he regretted having Sandoval in his wedding party. He explained that he felt he was “bullied” by his female castmates to allow the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer to be one of his groomsmen.

“I definitely should have went with my first instinct on that and I’m kind of mad at myself,” said the father of one.

However, in a September 2022 interview with E! News, Sandoval shared that he is cordial with Taylor.

“I don’t hang out with him a ton, but I see him at The Abbey. I ran into him at a party on Labor Day. We talked and hung out. It was cool. It’s chill. We’re not super, super tight, but we’re cool. We’ll catch up,” said the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer.

Jax Taylor Shared Why He Left ‘Vanderpump Rules’

In an October 2021 appearance on “The Doctors,” Taylor claimed that he left “Vanderpump Rules” because he believed it was time for him and Cartwright “to move on.” He explained that his priorities shifted after welcoming his son Cruz in April 2021.

“I am a father now. Just the idea of going back into that world and going back to the arguing and the fighting with people half my age, it’s just was a lot of anxiety, you’ve got to film it and then you have to go live through it again,” said the 43-year-old.

He clarified that he “love[s] the show.”

“I had a great time on the show, you know, I got family and friends on it. I have nothing to say about it. It was just my time to move on,” asserted the former Bravo star.