Andy Cohen Clarifies Controversial Comments

Andy Cohen took to his Instagram Story on January 17 to clarify his comments about Jen Shah’s sentence and prison time after he was criticized for his remarks during an interview with Chris Wallace.

“I got a lot of comments yesterday about the Chris Wallace interview,” Cohen said. During the interview, Cohen was asked by the host of CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” why he was defending Shah despite her guilty plea, with Wallace citing some of Cohen’s comments from November 2022.

“I just want to clarify the context of what I said,” Cohen told fans in his Story. “I was saying it in response to people wanting to know if she was going to be back on the show… I knew that there had to be some context, and I should’ve asked him what it was.”

Cohen then shared a screenshot of his quote in question, which came in November 2022 during an interview with Us Weekly. “I don’t know what to say to people who want her on the show,” Cohen said at the time. “I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back, but I have a feeling that she’s not going to be available to be on the show.”

Cohen also shared that he “loved that interview” with Wallace and he thought it was a “very dynamic conversation” and enjoyed getting some “provocative” questions.

Chris Wallace Had Andy Cohen Squirming in His Seat Over His Questions About Jen Shah’s Guilty Plea

During their interview, Wallace asked Cohen, “You’re on the record last November as saying that you hope she would get no jail time.” He asked the “Watch What Happens Live” host why he was taking Shah’s side after she pleaded guilty. Cohen said he believed that Shah “should go to jail” but he explained that it was hard to see someone he knew admit to something like that and had been hoping she was innocent.

Cohen told Wallace that he was constantly asked about Shah’s status regarding “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” and whether she was still on the show, and he would reply that it’s “up to the judge.”

When Wallace retorted that by the time Cohen made his comments about hoping Shah got no jail time, she’d already pleaded guilty, Cohen winced and said, “You know, sometimes, if you get to know someone and you get to like them, you hope that they are not guilty of something horrible,” he replied.

Jen Shah Was Sentenced to 6.5 Years & Andy Cohen Said He’d Love to Have an Interview With Her On-Camera Before Her Prison Time

'I'm a little defensive': Andy Cohen dishes about 'The Real Housewives' to Chris Wallace CNN's Chris Wallace sits down with Andy Cohen, executive producer of the "The Real Housewives," to discuss a viral moment on the show. #WhosTalkingToChrisWallace #AndyCohen #CNN 2023-01-16T02:29:35Z

Cohen spoke about Shah’s sentencing soon after her court date, where the RHOSLC star received 6.5 years in prison for her role in the fraud telemarketing scheme. During his “Radio Andy” show on SiriusXM, Cohen said it would be “a big loss” for RHOSLC.

However, he said the producers had lined up “great casting” for season 4 of the Bravo show. Cohen added that he was feeling good about the next season while he acknowledged that it is “a loss to lose [Shah] from the show.”

At the time, Cohen said he was hoping to sit down with Shah for an interview before she is set to start her prison sentence on February 17.

