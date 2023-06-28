Andy Cohen Addresses Rumor He ‘Hooked Up’ With Singer & VPR Star

Bravo producer Andy Cohen discussed his close friendship with singer John Mayer during a May 2023 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave referenced that “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay has claimed that she and Mayer had a sexual relationship. The RHOBH alum also stated that she was aware of a rumor that Cohen “hooked up” with Mayer and the “Good As Gold” singer.

“Has there ever been a moment [with Mayer] where you are like ‘we could cross that line’ because people — they do ask. People think — there’s a rumor out there that you and John and Scheana have hooked up,” said Arroyave.

Cohen stated the rumor was untrue, stating, “We have not.” He also said that he has never “hooked up” with a Bravo star.

“I haven’t hooked up with anyone on Bravo,” said Cohen.

The father of two also stated that he wants to remain platonic with Mayer, who he has known for “maybe 12, 13 years.”

“No, we’re not crossing the line,” stated Cohen.

Andy Cohen Shared His Thoughts About His Friendship With John Mayer

Cohen mentioned his and Mayer’s friendship during a June 2023 appearance on “The Howard Stern Show.” He acknowledged that he referenced the singer throughout his 2023 book, “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.” While he stated that he is “in love with John Mayer,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host clarified that he has never had a sexual encounter with the 45-year-old.

While recording the May 16 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Cohen stated that Mayer is a source of positivity in his life. He described the “Daughters” singer as kind and loyal.

“He is the most loyal friend that you can’t believe – I am just stunned by his loyalty, his kindness towards me, the texts I get from him appreciating our friendship,” said the reality television personality.

Cohen also shared that he called Mayer in early May 2023 because he needed support from a friend.

“I go, ‘You know what, I just need a friend right now, I need you.’ We had a 15 minute chat, and by the end I was just – I was full of happiness, I was like ‘Thank you, this was what I needed,’” said Cohen.

Scheana Shay Discussed John Mayer in 2020

According to People magazine, Shay discussed Mayer during a 2020 episode of the “Flashbacks” podcast. She stated that she and Mayer became acquaintances at her former workplace, The Grand Havana Room, five years before she began starring in “Vanderpump Rules,” which premiered in 2013. She explained she introduced Mayer to her friend, “The Hills” personality Stacie Adams, and they all “hung out” for “about six months.”

“It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on,” said Shay.

She clarified that their relationship consisted of a “sexual throuple.” She also confided that she was “jealous” of Adams while they were seeing the “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me” singer.

“I definitely got a little jealous towards the end of it because I knew he liked her more,” said Shay. “And I was like, ‘Wait, I brought you into this, like and now you’re getting more attention than I’m getting, like what’s up with that?’ And then even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking, and there were like a lot of things — like her and I had like a year of just awkward friendship falling out, but then came full circle a year later and we’ve never been closer.”