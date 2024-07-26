Andy Cohen Reveals Longest-Running Bravo Star

Bravo has been around since it first launched in 1980. While the network has changed a lot since its beginnings, some shows and stars have been around for a while. On the July 25 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”, host Cohen revealed who he believes to be the longest-running star on the network, “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” realtor Josh Flagg.

“Josh Flagg has determined, and I believe he is right, that you are the longest-running performer on Bravo at this point. At this current [moment]. You joined when you were 21 on ‘Million Dollar Listing LA’. That is incredible. I wonder when the first time we met was,” Cohen shared during the WWHL After Show. With Flagg quipping, “I made it longer than [the CBS soap opera] ‘Knots Landing’.”

Andy Cohen Compares Vicki Gunvalson & Angela Lansbury’s TV Tenures

Flagg first joined the network in the second season of MDLLA in 2008 and has remained a regular cast member through the currently airing 15th season, giving him a total of 16 years on Bravo as of 2024.

This makes Flagg’s career at Bravo older than WWHL itself, which first premiered in 2009. Cohen has been around a bit longer, joining the network in 2004 as the Vice President of Programming, and eventually taking on the talk show and reunion show hosting responsibilities that he has become known for. Cohen also has executive producer credits on a lot of Bravo’s shows, picking up Primetime Emmy and Peabody Awards for his work on “Top Chef” and “Project Runway”, respectively.

While Cohen marveled at Flagg’s run on the network, he also added his own quip, saying, “That’s what I was trying to tell [‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ OG cast member] Vicki [Gunvalson], I was like, ‘Vicki, you’ve been on TV longer than Angela Lansbury.'”

Gunvalson first joined Bravo when RHOC premiered in 2006, and while she left the show in 2019 after being demoted to a Friend of the Housewives in season 14 (for a total of 13 years), she pops in for guest appearances even as recently as the currently-airing season 18. While Lansbury starred in television roles for over 65 years (from 1950 to 2017), her most famous role was as Jessica Fletcher in “Murder, She Wrote”, which ran for 12 years (from 1984 to 1996).

RHOC Star’s Son Joins MDLLA Team

MDLLA season 15 began in July 2024, and with it comes a new intern, who fans might recognize from RHOC. Heather Dubrow’s son, Nick Dubrow, has officially joined The Altman Brothers team.

As Josh Altman shared in a July 25 clip from the show, “If you buy or sell a $50+ million house with The Altman Brothers, your children get to work with us. Nick Dubrow, he’s coming in as a boy, he’s leaving a man. It’s like his Bar Mitzvah.”

Heather Altman, Josh’s wife, told Nick in the same clip, “Your mom is constantly texting me to check in to make sure we’re harassing you enough.”

Josh and Heather Altman helped Heather and Terry Dubrow sell their famed “Chateau Dubrow” for $55 million in 2022, with the sale being featured on season 17 of RHOC.

