Andy Cohen Opens up About Being a Single Parent

Andy Cohen is getting real about what it’s like to be a single parent of two.

During a recent interview published on Nov. 25, Cohen revealed more about his parenting journey and how things have changed since he welcomed his second child, daughter Lucy, in April 2022, via surrogate. Cohen also has a 3-year-old son, Benjamin Cohen, who he also welcomed via surrogate in February 2019.

“As a single dad, I just want them both to feel like I’m around and available a lot,” Cohen told Scary Mommy. “I do have six jobs, so it’s challenging. But [the hardest part] is time management. The good news for me with my jobs is that I’m in and out of my home all day long, so they’re really seeing me throughout the day, which is way different for most working parents.”

Cohen also added that it’s important for him to be “consistent” with his kids when it comes to his schedule.

“Some nights, I’m not there to tuck Ben in because I have to go to my show; some nights, I can,” Cohen said. “[But] we definitely have a few hours every morning and then, you know, throughout the day and all the weekends. So it’s pretty good. I feel like they know I’m always around, and as inconsistent as my work schedule is, I’m consistent with them, which I think is super important.”

During the interview, Cohen also revealed which “Real Housewives” star he would trust to babysit his two young children.

“I think they’re all great moms,” Cohen admitted. “And I think none of them want to get it wrong with me.”

Andy Cohen Announced That He Was Going to Be a Father During an Episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live’

In true Andy Cohen fashion, the Bravo executive announced that he was going to become a first-time father during a December 2018 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father,” Cohen revealed at the time.

Andy Cohen Said That He’s Had a ‘Total Shift in Priority’ Since Becoming a Parent

While speaking with People in an interview published on Nov. 2, Cohen explained that his priorities have shifted since becoming a parent of two.

“I’m choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have,” Cohen explained to the outlet. “I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed.”

Cohen continued, “Just when I think I’ve had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I’m here. It’s just about juggling time management with the two of them.”