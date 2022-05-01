PHOTO: Andy Cohen Introduces Son Ben to Newborn Daughter Lucy

On April 29, 2022, Andy Cohen welcomed his second child, a daughter he named Lucy.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” the Bravo producer captioned an Instagram post.

The next day, Cohen took to his Instagram Stories to thank fans for their love and congratulatory messages. He said that he was waiting for Lucy to have one more checkup before he could bring her home to meet her big brother, Ben.

On May 1, 2022, Cohen took to his Instagram to share a photo from his two kids meeting for the first time. He also shared some Instagram Stories showing fans the first photo of baby Lucy at home, and some videos of Ben, 3, interacting with the baby.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Shared a Photo From ‘When Ben Met Lucy’

Cohen has shared a photo of his two kids, who met for the first time on April 30, 2022. In the picture that he shared to his Instagram feed, Ben is seen giving his baby sister a kiss of the cheek while resting one of his hands on her head. Cohen’s hand supported Lucy’s head as he took in the moment — his hospital bracelet still intact on his wrist.

Although she was only a day old, Lucy was awake and appeared alert in the photo. Her eyes and mouth were open as she received some special loving from her big brother.

“When Ben met Lucy,” Cohen captioned the photo, adding a black heart emoji. It didn’t take long for friends and fans to fill up the comments section.

“I can feel the love,” wrote former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley.

“So beautiful,” added “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna.

“These two,” commented Cohen’s BFF Kelly Ripa, adding two heart eye emoji.

Several others filled the comments section up with red heart emoji.

Cohen Shared a Video of Ben Talking About Lucy

On his Instagram Stories, Ben was seen giving a swaddled baby Lucy a hug as she slept soundly on her dad’s shoulder.

“Are you happy to see your little sister?” Cohen asked his son.

“Yeah. She’s sleeping,” Ben pointed out. “She’s making little noises,” he said. Cohen then asked Ben if it was fun to have her home. “Yeah, I love her,” Ben said.

“She loves you,” Cohen told his son. The sweet interaction had Cohen emotional, as he looked into the phone camera while recording and made a pout.

The father of two has been on “cloud 9” since welcoming another baby into his life. He has received a lot of love from those closest to him, and his family and friends simply cannot wait to meet his newest addition. He’s sure to share more photos of videos of the now family of three in the coming days.

