Andy Cohen Says RHOBH Fans Should ‘Look Out’ for Big Change in Season 14

Andy Cohen said fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will see a big change for Kyle Richards in the upcoming 14th season of the show.

Speaking on his Sirius XM show, “Andy Cohen Live,” in November 2024, the Bravo host teased the dynamic on the new season, which will be the first to fully feature Richards’ separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky .

“I have to say it’s very, you see a different side of Kyle,” Cohen told his listeners. “I mean [Mauricio] has moved out and she’s really trying to figure out what her life is and she lived in kind of this big, empty house. And it’s very surprising to see after we’ve been living with this woman for so many years. So something to look out for.”

Richards and Umansky announced their split in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. They continued to live together amicably in their Encino, California mansion until early 2024 when Umansky moved into a West Hollywood condo.

In addition to Richards, the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Bozoma Saint John, and “friends” Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Are Still Navigating Their Situation

Despite the split, Richards has said that Umansky filmed with her for RHOBH season 14—after he moved out. In May 2024, Richards told the “Bitch Bible” podcast that her husband’s move-out felt “weird.”

“I always knew that when that day came, it would feel strange, you know, very real all of a sudden, and that’s exactly what happened,” she told host Jackie Schimmel. “I mean, I’m a mom of four, you know, I have a busy household. I’ve got six dogs right now. I’m used to having a lot of chaos and stuff going on around in my house, and the day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I was like, ‘Everything’s so quiet.’ “

Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton told People magazine that Richards has been “spending a lot of time” with her four daughters with Umansky now gone. The Hilton matriarch noted that she isn’t as close to Umansky as she used to be, but added, “We’re family. I want it all to be nice. I have my nieces I love and adore and I like everybody to get along.”

Another source told the outlet that neither Richards nor Umansky are in a rush to get divorced. While Umansky has been dating, Hilton said Richards is “taking her time.”

Kyle Richards Got Into a Huge Fight on RHOBH Season 14

Play

While speaking about season 14 of RHOBH, Cohen noted that Richards’ issues go beyond her split from Umansky. The Bravo host addressed Richards’ blowout argument with Dorit Kemsley that was featured in the RHOBH trailer.

“Dorit is very activated,” Cohen said on his radio show. “She and Kyle, it’s kind of surprising to see where they go.”

In the scene, Richards and Kemsley scream at each other during a group gathering. “Kyle, it’s time for you to [expletive] listen!” Kemsley warns in the clip.

When asked about the explosive scene, co-star Sutton Stracke told Us Weekly she feared the police would be called. “That evening is going to be a really great episode because I think none of us saw it coming,” she said. “I’m going to keep you on pins and needles because it was wild.”

Richards noted that she still hasn’t seen the full scene. During an Amazon Live on November 5, she shared that the cast members get the episode screeners just before episodes air so that they won’t have time to ask for scenes to be taken out.