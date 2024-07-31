Andy Cohen Reveals His 1st Impression of Lindsay Hubbard’s Mystery Boyfriend

Andy Cohen ran into Lindsay Hubbard and her mystery man in New York.

On the July 29, 2024 episode of his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live,” the Bravo host revealed that he bumped into the pregnant “Summer House” star while out to dinner with a friend, and that she introduced him to her “handsome” boyfriend.

Cohen told co-host John Hill that he was out to dinner with his friend Dave. “And who comes up to the table but a gorgeous and pregnant Lindsay Hubbard, whose belly is popping, and she looks so great,” he said.

“I’m like ‘Oh my God, you’re kidding me,” Cohen continued. “And guess who she was there with? Her mystery baby daddy. And guess who I met? I met him. She goes, ‘Oh my guy is here.’ I go ‘Well I would really like to meet him, please.’ She goes ‘I’m gonna go get him.’ She went and got him.”

“He’s super handsome,” Cohen said. “They seem very in love. I’m like ‘How is all this going for you? Being blasted? Like this guy is not a [private] citizen anymore. I mean, look, he doesn’t appear that he’s on ‘Summer House’ this season. She is. But 6’5″. Finance guy. Blond hair. I mean, he’s not 6’5″ but he’s tall and handsome. He’s got very nice teeth. And prominent teeth. And blond hair and seems like a good, seems like a great guy. Seems very into her.”

On July 4, Hubbard posted to Instagram to reveal she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend of just a few months. The surprise pregnancy news came less than a year after her former fiancé, Carl Radke ended their engagement on the “Summer House” season 8 finale.

Lindsay Hubbard Tried to Keep her Boyfriend’s Identity Private But His Name & Photo Was Leaked Online

Hubbard has been adamant about keeping her new boyfriend’s identity private, although his name has been leaked by multiple gossip outlets. She did drop some clues during an appearance on the “B*tch Bible” podcast in May 2024. Hubbard shared that her boyfriend is someone she went out with a few times before she dated Radke. She told host Jackie Schimmel that her mystery man reached back out to her in December 2023, and they started dating in January 2024.

“He’s successful in his own field and has a great job. He works very hard, is extremely driven and ambitious,” she said of her beau.

After announcing her pregnancy, Hubbard told People magazine that the father of her child is a doctor who works in biotech investing. “He’s a private person, mostly because of his high-powered job,” the 37-year-old mom-to-be said in July. “Obviously, I’m a very public [person] and share pretty much every aspect of my life with the world, so I know it’s weird. But I need to respect his privacy here.”

Hubbard also thanked media outlets that have kept the identity of her man private after it was posted on gossip sites.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the former publicist posted a thankful Instagram Story to the outlets who have respected her man’s privacy, then added, “He is so beyond proud to be my boyfriend and father of my child, and vice versa. We are very much in love and have a beautiful relationship,” she added. “This is about his work, his privacy, and the fact that it is not his job to be public like me.”

Lindsay Hubbard’s Ex, Carl Radke, Predicted She’d Be Pregnant by Summer 2024

Not everyone was surprised Hubbard’s relationship rebound and quick pregnancy. Her “Summer House” co-star Kyle Cooke told Page Six that Radke knew she’d find someone new after their split. “He actually told me last fall, ‘I bet she’s pregnant by the time of the summer,’” Cooke told the outlet. “He’s like, ‘I bet she has a boyfriend by the reunion, and she’s pregnant by the summer.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on buddy.’ And I don’t know what kind of crystal ball he had.”

Hubbard was engaged to Radke during filming for “Summer House” season 8, which took place in the summer of 2023. At the time, she even said to him, ‘Who knows what’s going to happen? Next summer I might be pregnant, so I feel like this is the perfect summer to just really like enjoy ourselves.”