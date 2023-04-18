Andy Cohen Says He Wouldn’t Want to Get Into a Fight With Bravo Star

Lindsay Hubbard appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on April 18 and spoke out about her friendship with Danielle Olivera, which is in the midst of fracturing on “Summer House” season 7. As Hubbard was explaining her perspective, Cohen pointed out that he wouldn’t like to be in a fight with her.

Cohen asked Hubbard if she was getting more clarity about why she had a fallout with Olivera now that she’s watched some of the episodes and heard Olivera’s confessionals. “No, because I still don’t know why,” Hubbard replied. “And every single weekend of the summer it was like she was bringing something else up and I was like, ‘Ok, I know why you’re annoyed and I know why you’re upset, or about what it is, but why?”

“Go into detail,” Hubbard continued. “Why are you thinking that we’re moving too fast, why do you think we’re being irresponsible with our relationship, why? And she would never answer why.”

Cohen then replied, “God, I would not like to fight with you.” Hubbard appeared confused and asked, “Why?” before laughing along with the WWHL host. Cohen said it was because she was “intense,” and said, “I just wouldn’t.” Hubbard said it’s because she “use[s] logic in my fights.” Cohen reiterated that it’s just because she’s “intense” but pointed out that he knows “a lot of intense women.”

“Well, this is probably why everyone wants me to go to the Housewives, Andy,” Hubbard shot back. “There you go!” Cohen laughed as he replied and the two exchanged high-fives.

Lindsay Hubbard Said She’d Be Open to Joining the Housewives in the Past Once She’s Married

Fans have often speculated in the past that they’d love to see Hubbard make the switch to the Real Housewives after her wedding to “Summer House” co-star Carl Radke. While speaking with E! News, Hubbard said, “I’m ready to flip tables with girls my own age anyway. So I think I was born to be a Housewife. But we have to get there first. I have to become a housewife first, and then maybe we’ll graduate.”

Hubbard and Radke have confirmed that they’re getting married in November in Mexico, although the guest list is still being finalized.

Hubbard shared on Betches’ “Mention it All” podcast in February 2023 that their goal is to start growing their family as soon as they’re married. However, she didn’t rule out the possibility of returning to “Summer House” even as parents.

Lindsay Hubbard & Danielle Olivera Are at the Center of Drama So Far in This Season of ‘Summer House’

The current season of “Summer House” is focusing on Hubbard and Olivera’s friendship, which is coming under increased strain over Hubbard’s relationship with Radke.

Viewers have seen Olivera question how fast Hubbard and Radke are moving, first sharing that they moved in together quite quickly in the relationship followed by Radke’s timeline for a proposal.

In the past several episodes, Olivera has had some conversations with the other women in the house, including Ciara Miller and Paige DeSorbo, who said it seemed to them as though Olivera was always going to bat for Hubbard and she wasn’t doing the same for them.

During her recent appearance on WWHL, Hubbard was asked for her reaction to DeSorbo and Miller “egging Danielle on” and saying there was an “inequality” in the friendship. “I’m not shocked, I’m not surprised,” Hubbard answered. “They are just hoping to grasp on to anything that is against Lindsay, so no I’m not surprised.”

